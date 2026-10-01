Flydubai Hero Smit Machchhar Neighbours Reveal Pilot's UNTOLD SIDE Must WATCH!

Neighbours of Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar recall him as a kind, soft-spoken and helpful man who always stepped forward to help others. After the Flydubai incident, neighbours expressed immense pride in his courage and prayed for his speedy recovery, saying his bravery in the air saved lives despite his injuries.

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