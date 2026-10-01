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Impact Travel Group Strengthens Middle East Focus with Regional Partnerships Appointment
(MENAFN- Alto ) Laura Negus appointed Head of Partnerships for the Middle East, representing Camps International and its parent group
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 1 October 2026 – Impact Travel Group (ITG), a collective of educational and experiential travel brands, has appointed Laura Negus as Head of Partnerships for the Middle East, expanding her remit from Camps International to represent both Camps International and the wider group across the region.
The appointment builds on Camps International’s established presence in the Middle East, where it delivers school expeditions and student volunteer programmes across the UAE and wider Gulf. Camps International joined ITG in 2024 and provides the group with an existing network of relationships with schools and education partners in the region.
In her new role, Negus will lead the development of these partnerships while representing ITG as the group explores opportunities for its wider portfolio in the Middle East. Alongside Camps International, ITG’s brands include Raleigh International, African Horse Safaris, African Impact, Roots Internships and Kaya Responsible Travel, StudyAbroadand World Endeavors, which collectively provide experiences spanning school expeditions, youth volunteering, conservation programmes and internships.
By bringing Camps International’s regional partnership development and engagement with the wider ITG portfolio under one remit, the role is intended to create a more coordinated approach to the group’s relationships in the Middle East. Negus will also serve as a regional spokesperson for Camps International and ITG.
Greg Bows, Commercial Director for Challenge Division at Impact Travel Group said: “Laura’s appointment reflects our ambition to build a stronger presence across the Middle East. Camps International has developed valuable relationships with schools across the region, and this new remit will allow us to strengthen those partnerships while connecting regional stakeholders with the wider expertise of Impact Travel Group. Laura’s knowledge of the market and the relationships she has built across the Gulf make her well placed to lead this next stage of our regional development.”
Negus has worked with Camps International for 11 years and was most recently Middle East and Asia Sales Team Manager.
In her new role, Negus will focus on strengthening existing relationships and identifying opportunities for Camps International and the wider group to support schools, universities and education partners across the region in delivering immersive, transformative travel experiences that help students gain skills, build confidence by stepping beyond familiar surroundings and achieve personal growth that carries forward into education, work and life.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 1 October 2026 – Impact Travel Group (ITG), a collective of educational and experiential travel brands, has appointed Laura Negus as Head of Partnerships for the Middle East, expanding her remit from Camps International to represent both Camps International and the wider group across the region.
The appointment builds on Camps International’s established presence in the Middle East, where it delivers school expeditions and student volunteer programmes across the UAE and wider Gulf. Camps International joined ITG in 2024 and provides the group with an existing network of relationships with schools and education partners in the region.
In her new role, Negus will lead the development of these partnerships while representing ITG as the group explores opportunities for its wider portfolio in the Middle East. Alongside Camps International, ITG’s brands include Raleigh International, African Horse Safaris, African Impact, Roots Internships and Kaya Responsible Travel, StudyAbroadand World Endeavors, which collectively provide experiences spanning school expeditions, youth volunteering, conservation programmes and internships.
By bringing Camps International’s regional partnership development and engagement with the wider ITG portfolio under one remit, the role is intended to create a more coordinated approach to the group’s relationships in the Middle East. Negus will also serve as a regional spokesperson for Camps International and ITG.
Greg Bows, Commercial Director for Challenge Division at Impact Travel Group said: “Laura’s appointment reflects our ambition to build a stronger presence across the Middle East. Camps International has developed valuable relationships with schools across the region, and this new remit will allow us to strengthen those partnerships while connecting regional stakeholders with the wider expertise of Impact Travel Group. Laura’s knowledge of the market and the relationships she has built across the Gulf make her well placed to lead this next stage of our regional development.”
Negus has worked with Camps International for 11 years and was most recently Middle East and Asia Sales Team Manager.
In her new role, Negus will focus on strengthening existing relationships and identifying opportunities for Camps International and the wider group to support schools, universities and education partners across the region in delivering immersive, transformative travel experiences that help students gain skills, build confidence by stepping beyond familiar surroundings and achieve personal growth that carries forward into education, work and life.
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