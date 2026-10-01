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India Warns Citizens Against Joining Russian Army Amid Ukraine War
(MENAFN) India has issued a fresh warning to its citizens against joining the Russian armed forces amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, describing recruitment into the military as a “dangerous path.”
The Indian External Affairs Ministry said reports continue to emerge about Indian nationals being recruited into Russia’s armed forces. It stressed that authorities have repeatedly highlighted the serious risks associated with such involvement.
The ministry said it had identified several cases in which Indian citizens deliberately “seeking out offers to join the Russian armed forces with an understanding that they would be able to avail concomitant monetary benefits,” before later attempting to “secure release” through appeals to the Indian government.
“It is reiterated that this is a dangerous path and is strongly discouraged by the government,” the ministry said.
Authorities also pointed to cases involving Indians who have “individuals have approached Indian authorities to willingly give up their Indian citizenship, avail a Russian passport and then get recruited into the Russian armed forces.”
“It is advised that individuals should consider the gravity of such actions and understand the mortal dangers they are exposing themselves to,” the ministry said.
New Delhi said it remains “continuously engaged with the Russian side to ensure the safety, well-being and early discharge of all Indian nationals in the Russian armed forces.”
Figures released last month showed that 227 Indian nationals had joined the Russian army since the war began in 2022. Of that number, 139 had subsequently been discharged, while 51 were reported to have died.
“This is an issue that we are in constant discussions with the Russian side,” Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told reporters in New Delhi last month.
The Indian External Affairs Ministry said reports continue to emerge about Indian nationals being recruited into Russia’s armed forces. It stressed that authorities have repeatedly highlighted the serious risks associated with such involvement.
The ministry said it had identified several cases in which Indian citizens deliberately “seeking out offers to join the Russian armed forces with an understanding that they would be able to avail concomitant monetary benefits,” before later attempting to “secure release” through appeals to the Indian government.
“It is reiterated that this is a dangerous path and is strongly discouraged by the government,” the ministry said.
Authorities also pointed to cases involving Indians who have “individuals have approached Indian authorities to willingly give up their Indian citizenship, avail a Russian passport and then get recruited into the Russian armed forces.”
“It is advised that individuals should consider the gravity of such actions and understand the mortal dangers they are exposing themselves to,” the ministry said.
New Delhi said it remains “continuously engaged with the Russian side to ensure the safety, well-being and early discharge of all Indian nationals in the Russian armed forces.”
Figures released last month showed that 227 Indian nationals had joined the Russian army since the war began in 2022. Of that number, 139 had subsequently been discharged, while 51 were reported to have died.
“This is an issue that we are in constant discussions with the Russian side,” Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told reporters in New Delhi last month.
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