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RSF Drone Strike Hits Sudan University Dormitory, Kills Civilians
(MENAFN) At least five civilians were killed and 47 others injured Wednesday after drones operated by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) struck a student dormitory at Kordofan University in El-Obeid, central Sudan, according to reports.
An independent medical organization said the preliminary death toll stood at five, with 47 people wounded in the attack.
The group described the strike as part of a continuing pattern of attacks by the RSF against civilians and civilian infrastructure in different parts of Sudan.
It said targeting student housing and educational institutions represents a serious breach of international humanitarian law and exposes civilians to further danger.
The organization also warned of “a worrying escalation in attacks on civilian and public-service facilities.”
It urged the United Nations and international humanitarian and human rights organizations to condemn attacks on civilian infrastructure, ensure those responsible are held accountable and provide urgent medical assistance to those injured or otherwise affected.
The RSF did not immediately issue a response to the reported attack.
El-Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan state, has experienced repeated drone strikes in recent months. On Sept. 20, an earlier attack on several residential neighborhoods reportedly killed two people and injured 20 others.
An independent medical organization said the preliminary death toll stood at five, with 47 people wounded in the attack.
The group described the strike as part of a continuing pattern of attacks by the RSF against civilians and civilian infrastructure in different parts of Sudan.
It said targeting student housing and educational institutions represents a serious breach of international humanitarian law and exposes civilians to further danger.
The organization also warned of “a worrying escalation in attacks on civilian and public-service facilities.”
It urged the United Nations and international humanitarian and human rights organizations to condemn attacks on civilian infrastructure, ensure those responsible are held accountable and provide urgent medical assistance to those injured or otherwise affected.
The RSF did not immediately issue a response to the reported attack.
El-Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan state, has experienced repeated drone strikes in recent months. On Sept. 20, an earlier attack on several residential neighborhoods reportedly killed two people and injured 20 others.
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