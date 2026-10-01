Kazakhstan, Mongolia Expand Trade Under Agreement Covering 400 Product Lines

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan and Mongolia discussed work to expand bilateral trade following the entry into force of a temporary trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and Mongolia today on Astana, which provides preferences for around 400 product lines.

This was reported by the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The agreement took effect on July 22, 2026, and was discussed at the 10th meeting of the Kazakhstan-Mongolia Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation in Astana.

The sides said the new trade framework creates additional opportunities to expand the range of goods exchanged between Kazakhstan and Mongolia and develop new areas of business cooperation.

Trade in agricultural and food products has already shown positive dynamics. It increased by 32% in 2025 and by a further 11% in the first seven months of 2026. The two countries intend to use this growth to expand the range of mutual supplies and enter new areas of cooperation.

Kazakhstan's Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov said that the political dialogue between the two countries should be translated into concrete trade contracts, joint projects and production ties. He also proposed compiling a list of promising joint projects and ensuring their support by relevant government agencies.

Agriculture, machinery, agricultural processing, mining and metallurgy and logistics were identified among the areas with potential for expanded cooperation.

"Aizhan Bizhanova, Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, announced that KazTrade has signed two agreements this year with Mongolian partners-MAX Group and Mon-Kaz Trade & Investment Hub. Preparations are underway in Ulaanbaatar to launch a "Made in Kazakhstan" trading platform, which will facilitate the sustained presence of Kazakhstani products on the Mongolian market," the statement of the ministry reads.

Mongolian Deputy Prime Minister Nyamtaishir Nomtoibayar said Mongolia was interested in expanding practical cooperation with Kazakhstan in trade, transport, investment, industrial cooperation and other areas.

The two sides signed the final protocol of the 10th meeting of the intergovernmental commission, setting out the agreements reached and priority areas for further cooperation.