More Than 67% Of U.S. Companies Use AI, But Few Can Run A Fully Orchestrated Process According To Pipefy Survey

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pipefy survey finds barrier to results is AI orchestration, not adoption: just 6.6% of companies run a fully orchestrated process

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than two-thirds (67.1%) of U.S. companies report using Artificial Intelligence (AI) in some processes, while 37% say they use it on a regular basis, according to a new survey by Pipefy, titled“From AI Adoption to Agentic Orchestration.” Pipefy is a global leader in agentic orchestration, with more than 4,000 customers worldwide.

The Pipefy survey identifies AI orchestration as a significant challenge to adoption. Among respondents, 42.6% said they still switch between multiple systems and screens to complete a single process, and only 6.6% run processes that are fully orchestrated end to end.

Human oversight remains central to AI orchestration. The survey reports that 57.4% see humans as orchestrators and validators, and 34.4% indicated that they would delegate to an AI Agent as long as the rules are well defined and auditable.

Regarding AI Agents, the survey reports that 41.3% of companies already apply AI Agents in internal processes and another 41.3% plan to use them.

"AI projects rarely stall because the model is wrong. They stall because the process around it was never built to be governed and orchestrated," said Sobhan Daliry, CPO & AI Strategy Leader at Pipefy. "An orchestration layer is what turns a pilot into an operation – it runs agents inside defined boundaries, with audit trails and human validation at the points where risk requires it."

Survey findings around evaluating purchase of AI solutions show that ease of adoption by the team leads the buying criteria with 28% of mentions, ahead of operational gains (27%) and clear business benefits and ROI (19%). In practice, teams weigh how fast they will see value before they weigh the business case - which is why drawn-out implementations tend to lose internal backing.

Pipefy surveyed 148 companies from its customer base in Brazil and the United States during the first half of 2026, through a structured questionnaire. The findings in this press release report on the results for the United States.

About Pipefy

Pipefy is the agentic orchestration platform for scaling governed processes. Ideal for complex operations involving processes that affect multiple systems and still rely on manual tasks, Pipefy enables the orchestration of people, systems, and AI agents based on the processes defined by each customer, increasing the speed, quality, and scale of operations. Founded in 2015, Pipefy operates globally in more than 150 countries, driving innovation for more than 4,000 customers.

For more media information, contact:

Lisa Hendrickson, LCH Communications for Pipefy

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