Creatd Agrees To Acquire Remaining 90% Of C2 Live And Targets October 31, 2026 Closing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company clarifies its prior 10% investment and has filed an 8-K covering the proposed transaction

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creatd, Inc. (OTCQB: CRTD) today announced that it has entered into a binding letter of intent to acquire the remaining 90% of C2 Capital Group, operator of C2 Live, a live-streaming platform. The proposed transaction follows Creatd's previously announced 10% investment in C2, which was disclosed in the Company's Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The LOI targets a closing on Oct. 31, 2026. The Company has filed a Form 8-K describing the LOI and the proposed transaction. The reported transaction terms include approximately $2.5 million of cash held by C2 at closing and a $500,000 mutual breakup fee. These figures and the closing target remain subject to final documentation, approvals and completion of diligence.

The reported consideration for the remaining 90% has been described as approximately 20% common and 80% non-voting preferred. Options are not included in this announcement. The consideration structure, including the common and preferred allocation, remains subject to final documentation and confirmation.

The transaction remains subject to board approval, legal review, completion of the C2 audit process and other closing conditions. There can be no assurance that the transaction will be completed on the terms described or at all.

"This is the next step in a process we are running deliberately. The 10% investment gave us the opportunity to work with C2 Live and evaluate the business directly. We are now working toward the remaining 90%, but the closing target does not replace the diligence, documentation and approvals required to complete the transaction," said Jeremy Frommer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Creatd, Inc.

About Creatd, Inc.

Creatd, Inc. (OTCQB: CRTD) is a company focused on technology-enabled businesses, digital media properties, and intellectual property assets. Through its operating subsidiaries and strategic investments, the Company develops and supports opportunities for creators, entrepreneurs, and emerging growth initiatives.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Creatd undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

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