Ernexa Therapeutics CEO Corner Highlights Appointment Of Dr. Robert J. Spiegel As Company Sharpens Oncology Focus And Advances ERNA-101 Toward The Clinic

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CEO Discusses How Addition of Accomplished Oncology Drug Developer Strengthens Ernexa Ahead of Clinical Development Following ERNA-101 Data Demonstrating Complete Tumor Clearance and 100% Survival in Combination with anti-PD-1

Discussion Highlights ERNA-101's Near-Term Milestones and Broader Potential Across Difficult-to-Treat Solid Tumors

Access the Ernexa CEO Corner here

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernexa Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ERNA), an industry innovator developing novel cell therapies for the treatment of advanced cancers, today released a new installment of its CEO Corner series featuring President and Chief Executive Officer Sanjeev Luther. The discussion highlights the recent appointment of Robert J. Spiegel, M.D., FACP, to the Company's Board of Directors and how his deep oncology, clinical development and regulatory experience strengthens Ernexa as it sharpens its oncology focus and advances lead program ERNA-101 toward the clinic.

Dr. Spiegel brings decades of experience spanning oncology, clinical development, regulatory strategy and pharmaceutical leadership, including more than 25 years at Schering-Plough Research Institute, where he ultimately served as Chief Medical Officer.

“We believe Ernexa is entering one of the most important periods in our evolution, and Dr. Spiegels's addition to the Board comes at a highly relevant time,” said Sanjeev Luther, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ernexa Therapeutics.“His experience aligns directly with where we are headed as we move ERNA-101 toward the clinic. With meaningful development milestones ahead and a broader opportunity across difficult-to-treat solid tumors, we believe we are building a strong foundation for Ernexa's next stage of growth.”

ERNA-101 is initially being developed for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer and is designed to leverage the tumor-homing properties of iMSCs to deliver immune-enhancing cytokines directly into the tumor microenvironment. The program is also designed to address immunologically“cold” tumors, supporting potential expansion into additional difficult-to-treat solid tumors.

Ernexa has completed IND-enabling preclinical studies for ERNA-101, clinical-grade manufacturing is underway, and the Company is targeting an IND submission in the fourth quarter of 2026, followed by initiation of a first-in-human study in the first quarter of 2027.

The CEO Corner also highlights encouraging preclinical findings supporting ERNA-101. In an ovarian cancer model, ERNA-101 in combination with anti-PD-1 demonstrated complete tumor clearance and 100% survival, further supporting the scientific rationale for the program as Ernexa prepares for clinical development.

Dr. Spiegel's experience across first-in-human, proof-of-concept and registration-stage development is particularly relevant as Ernexa approaches clinical evaluation.

“ERNA-101 represents a compelling approach to addressing some of the persistent challenges in ovarian cancer,” said Dr. Spiegel.“I am encouraged by the progress Ernexa has made as ERNA-101 approaches clinical development and look forward to contributing my experience as the Company advances this program and its broader oncology strategy.” His appointment further strengthens Ernexa's oncology, regulatory and clinical development expertise as the Company approaches key milestones.”

Beyond ERNA-101, Ernexa is advancing next-generation oncology assets, including ERNA-102 and ERNA-103, as it works to build a differentiated portfolio of engineered iMSC therapies across solid tumors.

As Ernexa advances its oncology strategy, hope and accessibility remain central to the Company's vision. Its allogeneic, off-the-shelf approach is designed with scalability in mind, with the goal of expanding accessibility while bringing meaningful new options and renewed hope to patients facing difficult-to-treat cancers.

The CEO Corner concludes with Mr. Luther outlining Ernexa's priorities: advancing ERNA-101 into the clinic, generating human data and building a differentiated oncology company around the broader potential of its synthetic iMSC platform.

The Ernexa CEO Corner is now accessible on the Company's website and social media channels. Access it here.

For more information about ERNA-101 and the Company's development plans, visit

About Ernexa Therapeutics

Ernexa Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ERNA) is developing innovative cell therapies for the treatment of advanced cancers. Ernexa's core technology focuses on engineering induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and transforming them into induced mesenchymal stem cells (iMSCs). Ernexa's allogeneic synthetic iMSCs provide a scalable, off-the-shelf treatment solution, without needing patient-specific cell harvesting.

ERNA-101 is the company's lead cell therapy product, designed to activate and regulate the immune system's response to recognize and attack cancer cells. The company's initial focus is to develop ERNA-101 for the treatment of ovarian cancer, with the potential to address multiple difficult-to-treat solid tumors.

For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, in some cases, can be identified by terms such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "design," "intend," "expect," "could," "plan," "potential," "predict," "seek," "should," "would," "contemplate," "project," "target," "objective," or the negative version of these words and similar expressions. Forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Ernexa's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to: the Company's ability to advance ERNA-101 toward and submit an IND application to the FDA, including the planned submission in Q4 2026; the timing, design and outcomes of the planned first-in-human clinical study of ERNA-101 in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, including the expected availability of clinical data in Q4 2027; the Company's ability to transition from a preclinical-stage company to a clinical-stage company; expectations regarding the versatility and therapeutic potential of the Company's synthetic iMSC platform, including its ability to be engineered for distinct therapeutic purposes across oncology and other disease areas; the Company's plans to broaden its oncology pipeline by evaluating additional high-need cancer indications and advancing next-generation iMSC candidates; the Company's ability to identify, develop and advance additional product candidates; the Company's capital allocation strategy, including the decision to pause additional preclinical development expenditures on ERNA-201 and concentrate near-term resources on ERNA-101 and oncology pipeline expansion; the potential for ERNA-201 to be advanced in the future; the Company's ability to enter into strategic collaborations or partnerships; the sufficiency of the Company's capital resources to fund planned operations and achieve anticipated milestones; the Company's ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for its product candidates; the Company's ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; the Company's ability to protect its intellectual property and proprietary technology; competition from other companies developing therapies for the same or similar indications; and general market, political and economic conditions. Forward-looking statements are based upon Ernexa's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. All forward looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. For a detailed description of Ernexa's risks and uncertainties, you are encouraged to review its documents filed with the SEC including its recent filings on Form 8-K, Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Ernexa does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date here of, except as required by applicable law.

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