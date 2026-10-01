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Net Asset Value


2026-10-01 09:33:15
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc

Net Asset Value

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that as at 28 September 2026 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 31.9 pence per share.

For further information, please contact:

Andrew Humphries
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800BW27BKJCI35L17


MENAFN01102026004107003653ID1111746090



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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