Quantum X Labs Files For U.S. Patent To Layerqake, A Quantum Cybersecurity Technology Designed To Detect Rare And Anomalous Events

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New technology applies quantum stratified inference, amplitude amplification and Bayesian analysis to detect and localize rare anomalous activity in high-dimensional data environments

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum X Labs Inc. (Nasdaq: QXL) (“Quantum X Labs” or the“Company”) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Quantum X Labs Ltd. (“Quantum X” or“QXL”), today announced the filing of a U.S. patent application for LayerQake, a quantum cybersecurity technology designed to detect and localize rare and anomalous events.

This approach enables the same stratified quantum state to be used to derive multiple outputs, including an evidence estimate, modes and credible regions. The patent further describes a two-stage process in which an initial coarse stratified preparation identifies a high-value sub-region, followed by a fine stratified preparation that restricts the prior to that sub-region and re-discretizes it at higher resolution, increasing the effective resolution of the mode and credible regions without increasing the number of qubits.

For anomaly and rare-event detection, the patent describes an application to telemetry recorded from physical instruments, plants and sensor networks. In this embodiment, the value associated with each item may represent a novelty score, residual relative to a nominal operating model, or reconstruction error. Because anomalous items are associated with high residual values, the deep shells of the stratification correspond to the anomalous population.

The technology can therefore be used to detect and localize anomalous activity within a feature space, including identifying the channels, subsystems or operating regimes associated with the anomalous population. The patent also describes the potential for initiating a technical operation based on the detected anomaly, including flagging a subsystem for inspection, scheduling maintenance, adjusting a control setpoint, or gating an acquisition or recording decision.

“We believe the global transition toward quantum computing is creating a new category of security and detection requirements, particularly as quantum technologies move closer to real-world applications,” said Yaki Baranes, Chief Executive Officer of Quantum X Labs.“During the recent period, we have been expanding our focus on the defense sector and on technologies that can address emerging requirements across defense, aerospace, homeland security and critical infrastructure. The appointment of Yossi Cohen as President of our Scientific Advisory Board further strengthens this strategic direction. We believe our innovative technologies have excellent potential to integrate into the emerging quantum ecosystem, and LayerQake represents an important component of our broader vision for quantum-native cybersecurity.”

About Quantum X Labs Inc.

Quantum X Labs Inc. and its subsidiaries are focused on quantum technology, digital advertising and computing and enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Quantum X Labs Ltd. is focused on developing and promoting quantum algorithms for the transportation, drug discovery and security segments as well as developing quantum- based GPS replacement and quantum atom accuracy solutions. Gix Media develops a variety of technological software solutions, which perform automation, optimization and monetization of internet campaigns, for the purposes of acquiring and routing internet user traffic to its customers. Metagramm is a developer of grammatical error correction software and offers tools for writing and reviewing, grammar, spelling, punctuation and style features, as well as translation and multilingual dictionaries, using artificial intelligence and machine learning technology.

For more information about Quantum X Labs, visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Quantum X Labs' and its subsidiaries' strategic and business plans, technology, relationships, objectives and expectations for its business, growth, the impact of trends on and interest in its business, intellectual property, products and its future results, operations and financial performance and condition and may be identified by the use of words such as“may,”“seek,”“will,”“consider,”“likely,”“assume,”“estimate,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“believe,”“do not believe,”“aim,”“predict,”“plan,”“project,”“continue,”“potential,”“guidance,”“objective,”“outlook,”“trends,”“future,”“could,”“would,”“should,”“target,”“on track” or their negatives or variations, and similar terminology and words of similar import, generally involve future or forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the potential capabilities, applications and benefits of LayerQake, the potential integration of LayerQake and the Company's other technologies into the emerging quantum ecosystem, the Company's strategic focus on the defense, aerospace, homeland security and critical infrastructure sectors, and the potential commercial or other value of the Company's technologies and intellectual property. There can be no assurance that the patent application described in this press release will result in the issuance of a patent, that any patent that may be issued will provide meaningful protection or competitive advantage, or that LayerQake will be successfully developed, commercialized or achieve its anticipated benefits or applications. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on 10-K and in subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Quantum X Labs is not responsible for the content of third-party websites.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Michal Efraty

Investor Relations

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