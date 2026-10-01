Kinetic's Global Partnerships Accelerate Fiber Expansion, Reduce Costs, Enhance Customer Experience Via 'Quickconnect' Technology

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinetic, the insurgent residential and business fiber internet provider, announced its strategic partnership with STL Optical Connectivity NA, LLC, (STLOC), a U.S. subsidiary of STL (Sterlite Technologies Ltd.) [NSE: STLTECH], a leading connectivity solutions provider for AI-ready digital infrastructure, more efficient fiber expansion across Kinetic's 18-state footprint.

The partnership strengthens Kinetic's access to international supply chain resources, innovative fiber deployment technology, and a proven global innovation partner to support the company's U.S. fiber build program. The relationship also underscores Kinetic's commitment to continuously enhancing its customer experience.

Kinetic is now deploying STL's future ready fiber cable assembly solution (CONCAT), known internally to Kinetic as 'Kinetic QuickConnect', across its footprint to simplify and speed fiber construction, as well as improve build consistency and quality. The solution's connectorized, plug-and-play design combines cable assemblies, enclosures, and cassettes into one system to better support faster, more reliable aerial and buried fiber builds.

“Kinetic is focused on building a fiber network that creates a better experience for our customers from day one,” said Manny Sampedro, chief network officer at Kinetic.“By working with STL and leveraging its global supply chain strength and pre-connectorized fiber technology, we can build faster, reduce deployment cost, improve installation quality, and connect more customers sooner. That is good for our customers and good for our long-term growth.”

The Kinetic QuickConnect solution helps bring internet to customers faster by:



helping crews work faster

making fiber builds easier helping crews make fewer mistakes



Kinetic's new, simplified fiber construction approach can help shorten deployment timelines, allowing more homes across the country to get access to high-speed internet sooner. It can also speed up service activations and provide a better overall experience for customers; from the moment fiber is placed in the neighborhood through ongoing service delivery.

“We think of our customers' customers first. Our goal is to partner and co-develop advanced solutions with our key customers so that they can contribute to America's broadband ambitions,” said Rahul Puri, CEO – Optical Networking Business.“The successful deployment of CONCAT fiber build technology marks a significant milestone, showcasing how our next-generation connectivity solutions can empower providers to rapidly expand high-quality bandwidth for FTTx networks. Together, we're enabling the digital infrastructure that drives tomorrow's innovation.”

According to Sampedro, the QuickConnect fiber cable assembly also gives Kinetic added flexibility to serve business customers by making it easier to route dedicated fibers to commercial locations when needed.

Kinetic successfully tested the solution in multiple North Carolina neighborhoods across both aerial and underground deployments. Those field trials helped refine installation methods to match Kinetic's preferred deployment approach and demonstrated the potential to improve the speed and reliability of fiber builds.

Kinetic continues to invest in network expansion and recently surpassed 2 million homes passed with fiber internet. The company believes strategic supplier relationships and deployment innovations like this one can support capital efficiency while improving customer experience across its growing footprint.

For more information on the fiber assembly solution, visit (LINK ).

About Kinetic: Named the 2026 Telecommunications Company of the Year (Stevie GOLD/American Business Awards), Kinetic is a business unit of Uniti (NASDAQ: UNIT), and is a premier insurgent provider of multi-gigabit fiber internet, whole-home Wi-Fi, internet security, and voice services in 1,400 markets across 18 states in the Southwestern, Southeastern, Midwestern, and Northeastern U.S. Additional information is available at gokinetic.com.

About STLOC - Sterlite Technologies Optical Connectivity, NA, LLC: STLOC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of STL focused on the sales of high-quality optical connectivity products. Strategically positioned in North America and working closely with its partners, STLOC is designed to efficiently serve and provide comprehensive support to our growing customer base in the region. Sterlite Technologies Ltd. (STL) is a leading global optical and digital solutions company providing advanced offerings to build 5G, Rural, FTTx, Enterprise and Data Centre networks. Read more | Contact us | stl.tech | Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube

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