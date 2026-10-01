WSO2 Named A Leader In 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For API Management

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Open, modular WSO2 API Platform empowers enterprises to control API and AI services and optimize them for agentic consumption

Austin, TX, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSO2 has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for API Management. A complimentary copy is available here.

The modular, open-source WSO2 API Platform enables enterprises to ship, govern and monetize application programming interfaces (APIs), artificial intelligence (AI) services and Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers across any cloud with zero lock-in, with monetization and developer portal reach extending to gateways from 14+ vendors. Today, thousands of enterprises and governments around the world, including hundreds of Fortune 1000 companies, rely on the platform to handle more than 63 trillion transactions each year.

"Governance has to meet AI traffic where it already runs and be adoptable one piece at a time, and enterprises shouldn't have to replace their API platform to catch up," said Derric Gilling, vice president and general manager, API Platform, WSO2. "Over the past year, we have rearchitected our WSO2 API Platform to unify API and AI management, governance and monetization while maximizing our customers' flexibility to only deploy what they need, where they need it. We view our placement as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant as validation of our approach in meeting enterprises' demands for AI governance they can trust to work at scale."

API Platform for the Agentic Age

WSO2 API Platform is designed to meet the challenges facing enterprises in the agentic age, with a focus on four core capabilities.



Agentic-ready. Existing APIs have become tools that agents can discover and complete real work with, not just call. To make these interactions efficient, an llms.txt index, api.md endpoints, published Arazzo workflows and an MCP Registry API are required to make an API ready for agentic consumption. With WSO2 API Platform, these are available with no additional work from the developer, with per-API control over what agents can see. This includes the capability to utilize REST APIs defined in OpenAPI specification and automatically convert them to governed services exposed via MCP.

Governed AI traffic. One control plane covers API, AI and MCP traffic, so teams can ship AI as fast as they need while governance keeps up. The AI Gateway applies policy to large language model (LLM) traffic and to MCP servers, with MCP authentication and authorization, tool-level rate limiting and built-in guardrails, and AI Workspace gives AI teams a control plane of their own. Every LLM and MCP call through the platform is visible and governed.

Freedom to choose. Unbundled and open source, with every component (except Monetization, offered via SaaS) licensed under Apache 2.0 and free to run indefinitely, means organizations can build the platform they need and change it when their requirements change. This helps teams meet sovereignty and open-source requirements.

Monetization-native. Counting calls and tokens is not the same as charging for them. Monetization attributes usage back to the team, customer or agent that generated it, which is what makes an AI investment defensible to finance, and turns that same usage data into usage-based billing. It covers API, AI and MCP traffic, including token consumption, across gateways from 14+ vendors, so spend traces back to the team that created it regardless of what gateways the traffic runs through.

Those capabilities arrive as independent, composable products rather than one monolith: API Gateway, AI Gateway, Event Gateway, API Control Plane, AI Workspace, Dev Portal and MCP Hub, and Monetization. An enterprise can start with just the AI Gateway, the MCP Hub or the Dev Portal, then add components as its needs evolve. On SaaS, a team can be agent-ready in minutes with no infrastructure to manage, picking any single component and growing without re-platforming. There are no forced platform migrations and no hard cutoff dates.

Where that platform runs stays the customer's decision. WSO2 API Platform is available as fully vendor-managed SaaS, hybrid, self-managed or air-gapped, with support for data residency. The hybrid model keeps the control plane in SaaS while gateways stay self-hosted, so data plane traffic remains inside infrastructure the enterprise controls, and private single-tenant data planes are available across AWS, Azure and GCP. WSO2 commits to consistent feature parity across deployment models, so choosing self-managed or hybrid does not mean accepting reduced capabilities, and on-premises pricing for the gateway, portal and control plane is the same as cloud. On-premises is currently 67% of the installed base, while the SaaS offering carried 423 million transactions in February 2026 under a SOC 2 Type 2 attestation covering the public cloud offering.

Visit WSO2 API Platform to learn more.

Gartner Disclaimer and Attributions

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for API Management, 28 September 2026, Shameen Pillai, Et Al.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are a trademark of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates.



About WSO2

For more than 20 years, WSO2 has provided the open source infrastructure powering technology used by millions around the world. Today, that foundation extends to AI-native tooling, giving enterprises the infrastructure to build, manage, and scale AI agents with sovereign, trusted governance. WSO2 delivers this through its Agentic Enterprise Fabric, a composable stack spanning agent, API, integration, identity, and engineering platforms. They provide agent control and lifecycle management; API and AI gateway capabilities that make data and AI models discoverable, governable, and safe for agents to consume; connectivity across legacy and modern systems; unified identity and access for humans, applications, and agents; as well as self-service platform engineering for developers and agents alike. These industry-recognized platforms help enterprises build with confidence at the speed the agentic enterprise demands. Founded in 2005, WSO2 has offices in Australia, Brazil, Germany, India, Spain, Sri Lanka, the UAE, the UK, and the US. Visit wso2.com to learn more.



CONTACT: Zaithoon Bin Ahamed WSO2 Head of Corporate Communications...