Maxi-Lift Announces Chris Tarver As Strategic Accounts Manager For U.S. And Canada

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Experienced Maxi-Lift team member to strengthen strategic customer partnerships and support continued growth across North America









Chris Tarver, Strategic Accounts Manager – U.S. and Canada, Maxi-Lift

DALLAS, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxi-Lift, a leading manufacturer of elevator buckets and components for the grain, feed, and bulk material handling industries, today announced the promotion of Chris Tarver to Strategic Accounts Manager for the U.S. and Canada.

In his new role, Tarver will focus on developing and strengthening relationships with Maxi-Lift's key customers across North America. He will work closely with customers to identify opportunities, provide technical expertise, and support the design, sale, and service of efficient bucket elevator solutions tailored to their specific needs.

“It's hard to put into words how excited I am about this new opportunity,” said Tarver.“I'm looking forward to working with our key customers every day to understand what they need, strengthen those relationships and help them design, sell and service the best and most efficient bucket elevators possible. The opportunity to work hand in hand with our customers and contribute to their success almost doesn't feel like work.”

Tarver brings nearly three decades of experience with Maxi-Lift to the position and is already a familiar face to many of the company's customers. During his tenure, he has built experience across sales, procurement, production planning and inventory management, most recently serving as Industrial Product Specialist. His background gives him a broad understanding of both customer applications and the operational considerations behind delivering effective material-handling solutions.

“Chris has played an integral role in Maxi-Lift's success and growth for nearly three decades,” said Matt Porter, Sales Manager, North America, Maxi-Lift.“His humble, trustworthy approach, strong customer relationships and deep technical expertise make him a great fit for this role. As Strategic Accounts Manager, Chris will focus on strengthening partnerships with our key customers, identifying new opportunities and finding ways to better support their businesses. We look forward to seeing him play an important role in Maxi-Lift's continued growth.”

The appointment expands Tarver's customer-facing responsibilities as Maxi-Lift continues to support agricultural and industrial operations throughout North America. He will also represent Maxi-Lift at key industry events and serve as a visible resource for customers and partners across the grain and material-handling industries.

Tarver earned a degree in Industrial Distribution from Texas A&M University. His promotion is effective Oct. 1, 2026.

About Maxi-Lift

Maxi-Lift is a leading manufacturer of elevator buckets and components for the food, grain, and industrial markets worldwide. With a commitment to innovation and quality, Maxi-Lift offers a wide range of elevator buckets, including the industry-leading Tiger-Tuff®, along with belts, bolts, and splices for complete bucket elevator solutions.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Maxi-Lift manufactures its products in an ever-expanding 200,000-square-foot facility equipped with state-of-the-art injection molding technology and backed by decades of expertise in plastics manufacturing.

For more information, please contact:

Maxi-Lift, Inc.

...

972-735-8855



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at