Divi Resorts Brings Back Fan-Favorite How YOU Caribbean Contest & Unveils Competitive 2026/2027 Rates For Direct Bookings

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Guests can share their Caribbean story for a chance to win a 6-day, 5-night all-inclusive family escape to Aruba, Bonaire, or St. Maarten

CHAPEL HILL, NC, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Divi Resorts, the Caribbean's all-inclusive and resort experts for more than 50 years, announced the return of its popular How YOU Caribbean contest, alongside newly released starting rates for 2026 and 2027 for direct bookings.

Last year, Divi Resorts asked guests to share what makes their Caribbean getaway unforgettable, and the response was overwhelming. Now, the contest returns for another round of stories, memories, and vacation inspiration.

From now through October 31, 2026, travelers are invited to share how they prefer to make the most of the Caribbean, whether that's a favorite memory, a funny anecdote, a staff member who made their stay extra special, an unforgettable meal, or anything that captures what the Caribbean means to them. One winner will receive a 6-day, 5-night all-inclusive escape for two adults and two children to one of Divi's award-winning resorts.

"Divi specializes in making Caribbean vacations exactly what our guests need. A fun-filled family getaway, a lowkey romantic escape, an all-inclusive foodie adventure, or something entirely their own," said Marco Galaverna, Divi Resorts President & COO. "Our team isn't just made up of Caribbean experts, they're experts in the kind of above-and-beyond service that keeps guests coming back generation after generation. It's Our Caribbean, Your Way, and we can't wait to hear how our guests make it theirs."

Better Rates & Better Perks, Only With Divi

Alongside the contest relaunch, Divi Resorts is releasing starting rates for 2026 and 2027 stays, backed by booking perks designed to reward guests who book direct:



Best Price Guarantee: Find a lower rate elsewhere, and Divi will match it

Early Booking Bonus: Save up to 30% when booking 6+ months in advance

Pack & Go Deals: Save up to 30% on select resorts when traveling within 14–21 days

Book Now, Pay Later: Reserve today, pay closer to travel Travel Insurance Option: Added peace of mind for every booking

Divi Resorts' 2026 Rates start as low as:



Divi Southwinds Beach Resort, Barbados – $144 room-only, $188 per night, bed & breakfast

Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino, Bonaire – $177 room-only, $232 per person, per night all-inclusive

Carina Bay All-Inclusive Resort, St. Croix – $188 per person, per night all-inclusive

Divi Little Bay Beach Resort, St. Maarten – $174 room-only, $252 per person, per night all-inclusive

Oceans at Divi Little Bay, St. Maarten – $212 room-only, $285 per person, per night all-inclusive Divi Village Golf & Beach Resort, Aruba – $206 room-only, $361 per person, per night all-inclusive

Divi Resorts' 2027 Rates start as low as:



Divi Southwinds Beach Resort, Barbados – $261 room-only, $303 per night, bed & breakfast

Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino, Bonaire – $222 room-only, $232 per person, per night all-inclusive

Carina Bay All-Inclusive Resort, St. Croix – $247 per person, per night all-inclusive

Divi Little Bay Beach Resort, St. Maarten – $286 room-only, $309 per person, per night all-inclusive

Oceans at Divi Little Bay, St. Maarten – $320 room-only, $326 per person, per night all-inclusive Divi Village Golf & Beach Resort, Aruba – $276 room-only, $290 per person, per night all-inclusive

Guests can book direct at and enter the "How YOU Caribbean" contest here: .

About Divi Resorts

For more than 50 years, Divi Resorts has welcomed travelers to its collection of resorts across Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, and St. Maarten. Known for elevated hospitality and effortless access to the islands' best beaches, dining, and diving, Divi Resorts continues to define what it means to vacation "Your Way" in the Caribbean.

Attachments



Divi Southwinds Beach Resort Divi Village Golf & Beach Resort

CONTACT: Jolee Sullivan Divi Resorts...