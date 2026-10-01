Mdaudit To Spotlight Evaluatortm At AHIMA26

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The company's pre-bill coding integrity solution will be featured in Booth 525 during the annual conference, taking place Oct. 4-6, 2026, in San Antonio

WELLESLEY, Mass., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MDaudit, an award-winning, AI-powered, continuous risk-monitoring platform and trusted revenue integrity partner to healthcare organizations nationwide, will spotlight eValuator TM during the AHIMA26 Conference. This includes a technical demonstration of the cloud-based solution, which supports pre-bill coding integrity across inpatient, outpatient, and professional fee encounters, at Booth 1260 in Tech Demo Area 3 of Exhibit Hall 2 on Monday, October 5 at 1:00 pm.

“Pre-bill insight changes how teams work. When you catch coding risk before the claim goes out, you get a cleaner claim, more predictable revenue, and tighter collaboration between coding, CDI, and revenue integrity, as well as optimized staff resources,” said Melissa Laing, RHIA, CCS, CRCR, Vice President of Business Value Consulting, MDaudit.

During“Pre-Bill Coding Integrity Beyond the DRG: Prioritizing IP, OP, and Profee Encounters by Financial Impact Before the Bill Drops,” Laing and Megan Zuzak, MDaudit's Director of Revenue Cycle Products, will demonstrate how eValuator identifies under-coded and over-coded opportunities across IP, OP, and pro-fee. Findings are prioritized by financial impact using coding guidance, SME expertise, and billions of data signals across the provider and payer continuum, including a network of coded encounter, audit, and remittance data.

During the session, AHIMA26 attendees will also see how pre-bill coding integrity processes drive measurable impact for real provider organizations this year. In 2025, eValuator captured nearly $244 million for clients - all before billing.

“Revenue cycle and HIM leaders are being asked to do more than ever - protect margin, reduce denials, maintain coding quality - all while volumes and complexity keep climbing. Pre-bill validation was just built to address that pressure; by catching and fixing an issue before the claim is out the door, revenue grows, and cash flow improves. eValuator is that pre-bill coding integrity solution that gives teams visibility into coding and documentation risk before billed claims ever leave the organization for payment,” said MDaudit CEO Ritesh Ramesh.

Sign up here to schedule time to see eValuator in action or to learn more about the MDaudit platform in Booth 525 during AHIMA26.

About MDaudit

MDaudit is an award-winning, AI-powered, continuous risk-monitoring platform and trusted revenue integrity partner to healthcare organizations nationwide. Working in the background, MDaudit delivers the insights organizations need to face the future with confidence - enabling teams to achieve more with less in a rapidly evolving environment. Learn more at .

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