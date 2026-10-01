MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press release – No. 19 / 2026

Zealand Pharma announces opening of new Research Hub in Cambridge, Massachusetts



Builds on the Metabolic Frontier 2030 strategy, advancing its ambition to become a leader in obesity and metabolic health Ribbon-cutting ceremony marks the official opening of the Company's primary U.S. address, expanding Zealand Pharma's global research platform

Copenhagen, Denmark, and Boston, Massachusetts, September 30, 2026 – Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078), a biotechnology company transforming the future of metabolic health, today celebrated the opening of its new research hub at 35 CambridgePark Drive in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The site, first announced in March 2026, is now the primary U.S. address of Zealand Pharma.

The ceremony was led by Adam Steensberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Zealand Pharma, alongside Utpal Singh, Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer, Christina Sonnenborg Bredal, Chief People Officer, and Martin Nicklasson, Chair of the Board.

"Today, this research hub goes from vision to reality," said Adam Steensberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Zealand Pharma. "In December, we presented our ambition to become a leader in obesity and metabolic health. This research hub is a commitment to achieve that ambition. Tomorrow, our scientists begin research here, joining colleagues in Copenhagen, and I am excited to see this long-term investment and bridging between two leading life science communities flourish."

"The Cambridge hub will expand our platform and the biology we can modulate " said Utpal Singh, Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer of Zealand Pharma. "This is integral to becoming a Generational Biotech. With automation and advanced modeling methodologies complemented with human intuition as the foundation of how we work here, we expect to move faster from idea to clinic, and Cambridge puts us shoulder to shoulder with some of the best scientific talent in the world to help us do it."

Expanding Zealand Pharma's Research Platform

The 53,600 RSF (approximately 5,000 m2) Cambridge site expands Zealand Pharma's research capabilities beyond its core peptide expertise into hybrid modalities, including biologics such as antibody peptide conjugates. The platform will be built around automation and advanced modeling techniques to shorten the cycle time from idea to clinic.

Joining Cambridge's Life Sciences Community

Cambridge is home to more than 600 life sciences companies and some of the world's leading academic and research talent. Zealand Pharma is actively hiring at the site, with continued growth expected, and has joined the Cambridge Chamber of Commerce as a new contributor to the Massachusetts life sciences economy.







Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to officially inaugurate Zealand Pharma Research Hub in Cambridge, MA.

(From left: Eric Rojas, VP, Head of Investor Relations, Zealand Pharma; Yi-An Huang, Cambridge City Manager; Christina Sonnenborg Bredal, Chief People Officer, EVP, Zealand Pharma; Sumbul Siddiqui, Mayor of Cambridge; Jesper Møller Sørensen, Danish Ambassador to the United States; Adam Steensberg, CEO and President, Zealand Pharma; Martin Nicklasson, Chair of the Board, Zealand Pharma; Utpal Singh, Chief Scientific Officer, EVP, Zealand Pharma; Kendalle Burlin O'Connell, CEO and President, MassBio; David Maher, President and CEO, Cambridge Chamber of Commerce).







35 CambridgePark Drive in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) is a biotechnology company focused on advancing medicines for obesity and metabolic health. Combining more than 25 years of peptide R&D expertise with a proprietary data platform that leverages advanced data-driven and AI/ML approaches, Zealand Pharma aims to lead a new era in obesity and metabolic health.

To date, more than ten Zealand Pharma-invented drug candidates have entered clinical development, of which two products have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The Company has collaborations with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners for research, development, and commercialization.

Founded in 1998, Zealand Pharma is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a U.S. presence in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Learn more at .

Forward looking statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements”, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 in the United States, as amended, even though no longer listed in the United States this is used as a definition to provide Zealand Pharma's expectations or forecasts of future events regarding the research, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products, the timing of the company's pre-clinical and clinical trials and the reporting of data therefrom. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as“aim,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“forecast,”“goal,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“possible,”“potential,”“will,”“would” and other words and terms of similar meaning. You should not place undue reliance on these statements, or the scientific data presented. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and inaccurate assumptions, which may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations set forth herein and may cause any or all of such forward-looking statements to be incorrect, and which include, but are not limited to, unexpected costs or delays in clinical trials and other development activities due to adverse safety events, patient recruitment or otherwise; unexpected concerns that may arise from additional data, analysis or results obtained during clinical trials; our ability to successfully market both new and existing products; changes in reimbursement rules and governmental laws and related interpretation thereof; government-mandated or market-driven price decreases for our products; introduction of competing products; production problems at third party manufacturers; dependency on third parties, for instance contract research or development organizations; unexpected growth in costs and expenses; our ability to affect the strategic reorganization of our businesses in the manner planned; failure to protect and enforce our data, intellectual property and other proprietary rights and uncertainties relating to intellectual property claims and challenges; regulatory authorities may require additional information or further studies, or may reject, fail to approve or may delay approval of our drug candidates or expansion of product labeling; failure to obtain regulatory approvals in other jurisdictions; exposure to product liability and other claims; interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; unexpected contract breaches or terminations; inflationary pressures on the global economy; and political uncertainty. If any or all of such forward-looking statements prove to be incorrect, our actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements. The foregoing sets forth many, but not all, of the factors that could cause actual results to differ from our expectations in any forward-looking statement. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this company announcement and are based on information available to Zealand Pharma as of the date of this announcement. We do not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof. Information concerning pharmaceuticals (including compounds under development) contained within this material is not intended as advertising or medical advice.

Zealand Pharma® is a registered trademark of Zealand Pharma A/S.

Contacts

Eric Rojas (Investors)

Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

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Neshat Anis Ahmadi (Investors)

Investor Relations Manager

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Rachel James-Owens (Media)

Vice President, Corporate Communications and Media Relations

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Andreas Hylleberg (Media)

Director, External Communications

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Amber Fennell, Jessica Hodgson, and Sean Leous (Media)

ICR Healthcare

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+44 (0) 7739 658 783

Attachments



Ribbon cutting ceremony 35 CambridgePark Drive