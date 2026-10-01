Uparcel Launches Complete Marketplace Outsource Solutions (CMOS) To Run Sellers' Ecommerce Stores End To End

uParcel Livestream Studio

Manage Multi Marketplaces in one

Aircon Temperature Controlled Storage

Inhouse express same day fleet

Secured storage outbound

Built on uParcel's logistics capabilities, CMOS brings store set-up, marketplace operations, and logistics under one partner, so brands can focus on scaling

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- uParcel, the Singapore e-commerce fulfilment and same-day delivery company, today announced the launch of Complete Marketplace Outsource Solutions (CMOS), a fully managed service that runs an online seller's marketplace business from end to end. Under CMOS, uParcel builds and optimises a brand's storefronts on Shopee, Lazada and TikTok Shop; manages listings, orders, promotions, on-platform advertising and customer service every day; and stores, packs and delivers each order from its own warehouse using its own delivery fleet. Sellers get one partner, one set of published performance targets and one monthly fee.CMOS is delivered in two stages. CMOS-01 List & Launch is a one-time store build, starting from S$1,688 for the first marketplace. CMOS-02 Managed Operations is a monthly retainer, starting from S$3,000 and covering up to three marketplaces. Brands can extend CMOS with a Seller of Record service for overseas market entry and a creator and livestream management layer for social commerce growth.The launch extends uParcel's role from main same day and scheduled logistics provider on the 3 main ecommerce marketplace, Shopee, Lazada and Tik Tok Shop to full-stack operator for marketplace sellers. It follows the company's tenfold fulfilment expansion into a 30,000 sq ft warehouse at JTC Defu Industrial City in April 2026.Why are Singapore sellers outsourcing their marketplace operations?Running a marketplace store has become a full-time role. Southeast Asia's e-commerce gross merchandise value (GMV) was projected to reach US$185 billion in 2025, with video commerce accounting for approximately 25% of that total, according to the e-Conomy SEA 2025 report by Google, Temasek and Bain & Company.1 Singapore's digital economy was projected to reach US$29 billion in GMV in the same year. The demand is there. So is the workload: each marketplace has its own listing rules, campaign calendar, advertising tools, chat metrics and shipping deadlines, and each scores a seller's performance continuously.The cost of selling has also risen. Marketplace fees have climbed steadily since 2024, and independent analysis of Shopee Singapore's current fee schedule shows that stacked commission, transaction and programme fees can absorb close to a fifth of an order's value for a typical non-Mall seller.2 At those margins, a late shipment, an unanswered chat or an avoidable return costs more than it used to.Most brands respond in one of two ways, and both have limits. The first is to hire. An e-commerce executive in Singapore earns a median base salary of around S$3,000 a month, according to Glassdoor,3 and a single hire rarely has the range to cover listings, advertising, campaigns and seven-day customer service across three platforms. The second is to stitch specialists together: an agency for the storefront, a separate third-party logistics (3PL) provider for warehouse fulfilment and another last mile delivery provider. That model leaves the seller managing the gap. The agency launches a flash deal, the warehouse has not planned for the spike, the store's shipping score takes the hit, and each party points to the other.“Sellers tell us the hard part is not getting a store live. It is keeping that store performing every single day while they also run a business,” said Ng Wee Leong, Chief Operations Officer of uParcel.“When the storefront team and the warehouse team work for different companies, nobody owns the outcome. CMOS closes that gap. We already hold our clients' stock, pack their orders and put them on our own vehicles. Now we run the store that sells them as well, so one team is accountable from the first sale to the last mile ending at satisfied customer's hands.”What does CMOS include?CMOS is organised around two outcomes: launching a credible store quickly, then running it to a measurable standard every day.CMOS-01 List & Launch: a search-ready store from day oneList & Launch is a one-time engagement that takes a brand from no marketplace presence, or an underperforming one, to a store built to be found and trusted. It covers:■Lite market audit. uParcel benchmarks the brand against existing sellers in its category on pricing, delivery speed and product authenticity, so positioning is set on evidence before the first listing goes live.■Product listing for up to 20 products. Search-optimised titles, tailored descriptions, image upload from the brand's own image set, category and dimension set-up, and bundle configuration where relevant.■Brand application. Support with marketplace brand applications where the brand is eligible.■Professional storefront design. A store front designed to demonstrate authenticity and earn buyer confidence on the first visit.List & Launch starts from S$1,688 for the first marketplace, with additional marketplaces and products added at incremental rates.CMOS-02 Managed Operations: daily store management against published targetsManaged Operations is a monthly retainer under which uParcel's e-commerce team runs the store day to day. Rather than promising“best efforts”, each CMOS-02 workstream carries a measurable target:■Order management and fulfilment monitoring. Orders confirmed and shipped in under 1.1 days, with the late shipment rate held below 5%.■Listing accuracy. Product information and supplementary images updated regularly to minimise avoidable returns.■Store credibility and promotions. Bi-weekly flash deals proposed and set up for two selected products, management of on-marketplace product advertising, and nomination and enrolment into eligible campaigns and programmes.■Customer service, seven days a week from 11am to 9pm. At least 85% of chats receive a first response within 12 hours, the average response time stays under one hour, and chat satisfaction is held at 70% or higher.Managed Operations starts from S$3,000 a month and covers up to three marketplaces, for example a brand's Shopee, Lazada and TikTok Shop stores.CMOS at a glanceCMOS-01 List & Launch - Market audit, up to 20 product listings, brand application, storefront design. From S$1,688 one-time (first marketplace)CMOS-02 Managed Operations - Order and fulfilment monitoring, listing upkeep, promotions and ads, seven-day customer service S$3,000 a month (up to three marketplaces)Seller of Record - Registered Singapore entity, local number, monthly remittance of net proceedsCreator & Livestream- KOC, KOL, brand content and livestream managementFulfilment & Delivery- Storage, pick and pack, returns and same-day delivery from uParcel's own warehouse and fleet. Storage starts from 29 per cubic meter and picking at $0.99 per orderHow do uParcel's own warehouse and fleet make CMOS different?The difference between CMOS and a conventional marketplace management service is physical. Most store-management agencies operate the digital layer (listings, ads and chats) and hand fulfilment to someone else. Most fulfilment providers operate the physical layer and leave the storefront to the brand. CMOS is built on infrastructure that uParcel owns and runs itself.■An owned fulfilment centre. uParcel's 30,000 sq ft warehouse at JTC Defu Industrial City offers four storage environments under one roof: air-conditioned, humidity-controlled storage below 25°C; ambient ventilated storage; pharmaceutical-grade cold chain at 2°C to 8°C; and frozen storage at −18°C.4 Inventory is tracked at SKU level, with batch and lot tracking, first-expiry-first-out rotation for perishables and serial number tracking for electronics.■An owned same-day delivery fleet. uParcel's riders deliver point to point across Singapore without routing parcels through sorting stations. The same capability powers Shopee, Lazada and TikTok Shop's Same-Day and scheduled delivery service in Singapore.■Native platform integrations. Orders from Shopee, Lazada, TikTok Shop, Shopify and WooCommerce flow directly into uParcel's warehouse system, keeping stock levels in sync across every channel a brand sells on.This matters because the metrics marketplaces use to rank and reward shops, including shipping speed, late shipment rate, chat responsiveness and buyer ratings, are operational metrics. A marketing agency can promise a promotion, but it cannot promise a dispatch time. Under CMOS, the team that sets the store's targets also controls the pick-and-pack line and the vehicles that meet them. That creates a closed loop sellers rarely get from separate vendors:■Promotions are planned against real stock and capacity. Flash deals and campaign enrolments are scheduled with live inventory and warehouse staffing in view, so a successful promotion becomes shipped orders rather than a backlog.■Returns improve the listing. Returned items come back to the same warehouse, and the insight they carry, such as a misleading photo or an unclear size chart, goes straight to the team that maintains the listing.■Customer service answers from the source. Chat agents see the live status of each order in the same system that picks, packs and dispatches it, so“where is my order?” gets an accurate answer the first time.■Peak seasons run on one plan, not three. Around mega-sale dates such as 9.9, 11.11 and 12.12, storefront, warehouse and delivery capacity are planned together by the same team.“We designed every CMOS target around what marketplaces actually measure,” said Er Cai Fang, Senior Ecommerce Enabler Product Manager at uParcel.“Shipping speed, late shipments and chat response are not marketing numbers. They are operations numbers, and they decide how visible a store is. Because we run the warehouse and the delivery fleet ourselves, we can write those numbers into the scope of work instead of hoping a third party hits them.”Seller of Record: a faster route into Singapore for overseas brandsFor brands based outside Singapore, the first obstacle to selling on local marketplaces is often administrative: stores typically need a locally registered entity and a local contact number before they can go live. CMOS addresses this with a Seller of Record add-on. uParcel provides a registered Singapore entity for store compliance, a local number for store set-up, and monthly remittance of net proceeds to the brand.Combined with inbound stock held at Defu and same-day delivery to Singapore buyers, Seller of Record allows an overseas brand to run its entire Singapore marketplace operation through uParcel, testing demand and building a sales track record before committing to a local subsidiary.Creator and livestream management for social commerce growthWith video commerce now accounting for around a quarter of Southeast Asia's e-commerce GMV, CMOS clients can add a creator and livestream management layer delivered by the same team that runs their stores. It spans four service lines:■KOC (affiliate) management. Recruiting and vetting creators on engagement rate (5% and above), relevant category content and real product use, then briefing them, dispatching samples, tracking a 14-day deliverable window and reconciling commissions.■KOL management. Sourcing, negotiating and contracting fixed-fee video or livestream collaborations, approving content and negotiating content-usage rights.■Brand content creation. Dedicated ad creative in a user-generated style, from scripting and creator booking to shoot coordination and revisions.■Livestream affiliate management. Host booking, session logistics, live commission tracking, and sample and giveaway coordination.uParcel's management fee is quoted separately from creator fees and platform commissions, which are billed at cost, so brands can see exactly what they pay for management and what goes to creators. Because samples ship from the same warehouse and livestream orders flow into the same fulfilment line, a viral moment on TikTok Shop turns into delivered orders, not a backlog.Who is CMOS for?CMOS is designed for businesses that want marketplace growth without building a marketplace department:■Brand owners and SMEs whose stores have outgrown the founder's evenings and weekends.■Offline retailers, distributors and manufacturers moving into e-commerce who need a working channel quickly rather than a hiring plan.■Direct-to-consumer brands with a Shopify or WooCommerce webstore that want to add marketplace channels from one shared inventory pool.■Overseas brands entering Singapore that need local presence, local stock and local delivery.“Our clients are experts in their products. Their time should go into product development, partnerships and new markets, not chasing chat response rates at ten o'clock at night,” said Ng.“Every business on CMOS gets a store run by the same people who run the warehouse and the delivery fleet behind it. That integration is what we have spent years building, and it is what lets owners stop managing operations and start scaling.”AvailabilityCMOS is available now to brands selling, or preparing to sell, to customers in Singapore. Engagements begin with a consultation and a lite market audit, and Managed Operations runs on a minimum three-month term. Businesses can find out more and request a proposal atFrequently asked questionsWhat is uParcel CMOS?Complete Marketplace Outsource Solutions (CMOS) is a fully managed service from uParcel that sets up and runs a seller's Shopee, Lazada and TikTok Shop stores, including listings, promotions, advertising and customer service, and fulfils and delivers orders from uParcel's own warehouse and fleet in Singapore.How much does CMOS cost?CMOS-01 List & Launch starts from S$1,688 one-time for the first marketplace. CMOS-02 Managed Operations starts from S$3,000 a month for up to three marketplaces. Seller of Record and creator and livestream services are optional add-ons.How is CMOS different from a marketplace management agency?Agencies typically manage the storefront and rely on a separate logistics provider for fulfilment. uParcel runs both the store and the physical operation behind it (warehouse, pick and pack, and same-day delivery), so one team is accountable for shipping speed, late shipment rate and customer experience.How is CMOS different from a standard 3PL?A 3PL stores and ships stock but leaves listings, promotions, advertising and customer service to the brand. CMOS covers those storefront functions as well as fulfilment and delivery.Can an overseas brand use CMOS without a Singapore company?Yes. The Seller of Record add-on provides a registered Singapore entity for store compliance, a local number for store set-up and monthly remittance of net proceeds.What does the brand still do?The brand supplies its products and initial image set and approves pricing and promotional plans. uParcel handles store set-up, daily operations, customer service, fulfilment and delivery.About uParceluParcel is a Singapore-based e-commerce enabler offering integrated fulfilment, same-day delivery, marketplace store management and data insights for online merchants. The company operates its own 30,000 sq ft fulfilment centre at JTC Defu Industrial City, with ambient, air-conditioned, cold chain and frozen storage, and its own same-day delivery fleet serving all of Singapore. uParcel serves marketplace sellers on Shopee, Lazada and TikTok Shop. Learn more at .Media contactuParcel Media Relations:...###Notes and sources1.e-Conomy SEA 2025 report by Google, Temasek and Bain & Company, press release, 11 November 2025.2.“Shopee Fees Keep Going Up. Here's What Sellers Are Doing About It.” SGPayNowQR, fee table as of 28 August 2026.3.Glassdoor, E-Commerce Executive salaries in Singapore, accessed September 2026. ,204.“uParcel Expands Ecommerce Fulfilment Operations Tenfold with New 30,000 Sqft Warehouse at JTC Defu Industrial City,” 7 April 2026. article/904266786/uparcel-expands-ecommerce-fulfilment-operations-tenfold-with-new-30-000-sqft-warehouse-at-jtc-defu-industrial-city5.“TikTok Shop and uParcel Partner to Bring Same-Day Instant Delivery to Singapore Shoppers,” 15 June 2026.

Er Cai Fang

uParcel

+65 6589 8763

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

uParcel Launches Complete Marketplace Outsource Solutions (CMOS) to Run Sellers' Ecommerce Stores End to End News Provided By uParcel October 01, 2026, 13:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.