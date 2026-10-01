Ten-Nine Technologies Expands Presence In China Through Distribution Partnership With Shanghai Jiaohang Trading Co., Ltd

TENIX® is a proprietary nanomaterial engineered to integrate directly into existing lithium-ion cathode manufacturing processes.

Validated in 21700 battery cells, TENIX® has demonstrated improved battery performance across multiple lithium-ion cathode chemistries.

Guillaume de Forton - Ten Nine Technologies, Director of International Business Development,

How TENIX is blended with the Cathode active material

Ten-Nine Technologies partners with Shanghai Jiaohang Trading to distribute TENIX, its battery-boosting nano-additive, across China's booming battery market.

- Guillaume de Forton, Ten-Nine Technologies

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ten-Nine Technologies, developer of TENIX, the proprietary nano-additive technology redefining battery performance, today announced a strategic distribution partnership with Shanghai Jiaohang Trading Co., Ltd. (“Jiaohang”) to accelerate adoption of TENIX across China's rapidly expanding battery industry.

Under the agreement, Jiaohang will serve as Ten-Nine's distributor throughout China, providing local commercial and technical support while helping battery manufacturers, cathode active material producers, and automotive OEMs evaluate and deploy TENIX. The partnership combines Ten-Nine's breakthrough cathode additive technology with Jiaohang's established customer relationships and market expertise to support commercialization across one of the world's most important battery markets.

As the world's largest producer of lithium-ion batteries, China represents a critical market for next-generation battery materials. Through this collaboration, Ten-Nine and Jiaohang will support customer evaluations, pilot programs, qualification activities, and commercial deployment, enabling manufacturers to improve battery performance while leveraging existing production infrastructure.

Guillaume de Forton, Director of International Business Development at Ten-Nine Technologies, said:

“TENIX was developed with one simple goal: helping batteries age better without requiring manufacturers to reinvent how they build batteries. Through our partnership with Jiaohang, we're making it easier for battery manufacturers to evaluate and adopt TENIX while providing the local technical and commercial support needed to accelerate commercialization.”

Jiaohang is a wholly owned subsidiary of Changshu Wealthy Science and Technology Co., Ltd., a leading supplier to the global lithium-ion battery industry. Founded in 1996, Wealthy specializes in lithium-ion battery anode binders, with its products widely used in LFP and NCM battery anodes, battery separators, and carbon nanotube (CNT) manufacturing.

Today, Wealthy holds more than 40% of the global market for lithium battery anode binders and more than 70% of the domestic Chinese market, making it one of the industry's most established materials suppliers.

Wang Shen, General Manager, Jiaohang, said:

“We are pleased to partner with Ten-Nine to introduce TENIX to customers across China. Leveraging Wealthy's deep relationships across the battery industry together with Jiaohang's commercial and technical expertise, we look forward to helping manufacturers evaluate and adopt innovative materials that improve battery performance while integrating seamlessly into existing production processes.”

Through the partnership, Jiaohang will leverage Wealthy's extensive customer network and industry relationships to introduce TENIX to battery manufacturers across China, supporting technical evaluations, qualification programs, and commercial deployment.

TENIX is a sustainably produced powder additive that blends directly into cathode active materials, improving cathode stability to enhance battery performance, extend battery life, and enable higher-performing lithium-ion batteries without disrupting existing manufacturing processes.

Under the agreement, Ten-Nine will provide product expertise, technical support, and application guidance, while Jiaohang will lead customer engagement, market development, and local commercial support throughout China. Together, the companies will accelerate adoption of advanced battery materials across automotive, energy storage, consumer electronics, defense, and other high-growth battery applications.

Ten-Nine Technologies' TENIX is an "anti-aging" additive for batteries that stops the chemical decomposition responsible for sapping their power over time. It's blended directly into a battery's cathode material during manufacturing, making up just 0.5–2% of the cathode's weight, and requires no new equipment or battery redesign to adopt.

In third-party testing, TENIX delivered over 75% more charge-discharge cycles, extending a typical EV battery's life from 150,000 to more than 265,000 miles - and that longer life cuts the cost per kilowatt-hour by around 40%, while 10% lower resistance means faster charging and less energy wasted as heat. TENIX can also cut a battery's heat output by around 40% over its lifetime, a benefit that's becoming increasingly critical for AI-driven data centers.

-Ends-

About Ten-Nine Technologies

Ten-Nine Technologies develops advanced battery materials that improve battery performance, extend battery life, and support more sustainable energy storage solutions. The company's proprietary TENIX® technology enhances cathode performance across multiple lithium-ion chemistries, helping customers achieve greater durability, efficiency, and value. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Ten-Nine serves customers across automotive, consumer electronics, defense, industrial, and energy storage markets.

About Shanghai Jiaohang Trading Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Jiaohang Trading Co., Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Changshu Wealthy Science and Technology Co., Ltd. Established in Shanghai in 2015, Jiaohang specializes in advanced battery materials and specialty chemicals, connecting innovative technologies with leading battery manufacturers throughout China. Leveraging Wealthy's longstanding industry relationships and commercial expertise, Jiaohang provides market development, technical support, and commercialization services for next-generation battery materials, helping customers identify and adopt high-performance solutions for the evolving energy storage market.

Tom Green

Influence

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Ten-Nine Technologies Expands Presence in China Through Distribution Partnership with Shanghai Jiaohang Trading Co., Ltd News Provided By Influence associates October 01, 2026, 13:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Manufacturing, Technology



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