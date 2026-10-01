Assurance Financial Welcomes Greg Incardona And Team To New Greensburg, Pennsylvania Branch

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Experienced Western Pennsylvania mortgage team joins Assurance Financial as the company continues its expansion in the Northeast

- Greg Incardona, Greensburg Branch ManagerBATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Assurance Financial, a full-service residential mortgage lender headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is pleased to announce the addition of Greg Incardona (NMLS #136855) and his experienced mortgage origination team to the company's growing network of branches.Led by Incardona as Regional Manager, the new Assurance Financial office is located in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. The team serves homebuyers and homeowners throughout Pennsylvania, as well as additional markets including Florida and Ohio.Joining Incardona at Assurance Financial are Louis Incardona, Loan Originator (NMLS #1751149); Brandon Tingle, Loan Originator (NMLS #1026820); Jennifer Novak, Loan Originator Assistant; and Addison Johnson, Loan Originator Assistant.Incardona brings decades of experience in banking, mortgage lending and financial services. His career in the financial services industry began in 1988 and has included experience in banking leadership, branch management, mortgage origination, insurance and financial services. Throughout his career, Incardona has built his business around strong client relationships, industry expertise and a commitment to the communities he serves.“Growth at Assurance has always been about finding the right people, not simply adding locations,” said Kenny Hodges, CEO and Co-Founder of Assurance Financial.“Greg and his team have built their business on relationships, trust and taking great care of their clients. Those values align closely with who we are at Assurance, and we are excited to welcome them as we continue expanding our presence in Pennsylvania and throughout the Northeast.”The addition of the Greensburg team also gives Incardona and his Loan Originators access to the operational infrastructure, technology and product offerings of a national mortgage company while maintaining the personal approach that has helped them build strong relationships within their local markets.“One of our priorities is making sure our Loan Originators have the support they need to focus on what they do best: building relationships and serving their clients,” said Steve Ward, President of Assurance Financial.“Greg and his team already have a strong foundation and reputation in their markets. Our role is to provide the operational support, technology and resources that help them build on that success and continue growing.”Founded in 2001, Assurance Financial combines the resources and capabilities of a national mortgage lender with personalized service at the local level. The company provides a broad range of residential financing options, including conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, jumbo, construction, renovation and non-QM lending, along with financing solutions for first-time homebuyers, investors and borrowers with a variety of homeownership goals.Assurance Financial manages the mortgage process in-house, from application through servicing, allowing its Loan Originators to provide clients and referral partners with greater continuity throughout the lending experience.“Greg and his team bring exactly the kind of experience, local market knowledge and relationship-driven approach we look for as Assurance continues to grow,” said Jim Clapp, Chief Lending Officer at Assurance Financial.“They understand their markets, they know how to take care of their customers and referral partners, and they have an established team that works well together. We're looking forward to pairing what they've already built with the lending platform and resources available at Assurance.”For Incardona, joining Assurance Financial provides an opportunity to expand what his team can offer while continuing to operate with the relationship-focused approach that has defined his career.“For me, this business has always been about relationships,” said Incardona.“I've spent my career helping people understand their options, navigate major financial decisions and ultimately achieve their homeownership goals. What attracted our team to Assurance Financial was the ability to maintain that personal, local approach while gaining the products, technology, operational support and resources of a larger organization. We're excited about what that combination will allow us to do for our clients, referral partners and communities.”The Greensburg branch represents another step in Assurance Financial's continued national growth and strengthens the company's presence in Pennsylvania and throughout the Northeast.About Assurance FinancialFounded in 2001 and headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Assurance Financial is a full-service residential mortgage lender committed to helping individuals and families achieve their homeownership goals. The company offers a wide range of home financing solutions, including conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, jumbo, construction, renovation and specialty loan programs.Assurance Financial combines innovative mortgage technology and in-house operations with the personalized service of local Loan Originators and branches across the country. For more information about Assurance Financial, visit assurancemortgage.Assurance Financial NMLS #70876 | Equal Housing Opportunity Lender

Jessica Thames

Assurance Financial

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Assurance Financial Welcomes Greg Incardona and Team to New Greensburg, Pennsylvania Branch News Provided By S&A Communications October 01, 2026, 13:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Insurance Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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