Global ISO Training Provider Audit Workshop Adds Courses for ISO 13485, ISO 37001 and ISO 19011:2026

New self paced online courses cover medical device quality management, anti bribery management and management system auditing.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- New York, United States, 1 October 2026. Audit Workshop is a global training provider has expanded its Exemplar Global certified online ISO auditor training range with new courses for medical device quality management, anti bribery management and management system auditing. The additions cover ISO 13485:2016, ISO 37001:2025 and ISO 19011:2026.ISO 13485 is the international standard for quality management systems in the medical device industry. ISO 37001 sets out requirements for an anti bribery management system, which helps an organisation prevent, detect and respond to bribery. ISO 19011 provides guidelines for auditing management systems and applies to auditors working across any standard.Foundation, Internal Auditor and Lead Auditor courses are available for ISO 13485:2016 and ISO 37001:2025. For ISO 19011:2026, Internal Auditor and Lead Auditor courses are available now, with a Transition course to follow for auditors moving from the 2018 edition. All courses are delivered online and self paced, with video lessons by practicing auditors. Learners who pass the assessment earn an international certificate.Exemplar Global is an international body that certifies auditors and recognises training providers. A course it has certified has been reviewed against its requirements for design and assessment."Medical device manufacturers and organisations managing bribery risk need people who can audit these systems with confidence," said Dilawar Laghari, director of training at Audit Workshop. "These courses let them build that skill online, at their own pace, from auditors who do this work every day."Audit Workshop is an Exemplar Global Recognised Training Provider (RTP No. 310970). Its range also includes certified courses for ISO 9001:2026, ISO 14001:2026, ISO 45001:2018, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, ISO/IEC 42001:2023 and Integrated Management Systems.

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Global ISO Training Provider Audit Workshop Adds Courses for ISO 13485, ISO 37001 and ISO 19011:2026 News Provided By Audit Workshop October 01, 2026, 13:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Education, Environment, IT Industry



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