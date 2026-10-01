Cardsmiths Brings Fall Exclusives To New York Comic Con 2026 With Currency, Street Fighter, And Betty Boop Trading Cards

Cardsmiths unveils exclusive Trading Card packs for New York Comic Con 2026

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, PHILIPPINES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cardsmiths is heading to New York Comic Con 2026 (NYCC) with a fresh lineup of limited-edition trading cards created for collectors and hobbyists. Taking place October 8–11 at the Javits Center in New York City, this year's convention marks the 20th anniversary of NYCC. Cardsmiths is joining the celebration with special Fall Convention Exclusives available only during the event."New York Comic Con has spent decades bringing together some of the most passionate fans from across the world, and we wanted to celebrate the 20th anniversary in a way that felt uniquely Cardsmiths,” said Steve Loney, Co-Founder and CEO of Cardsmiths. "We're paying tribute to the city with some of this year's exclusive trading card designs inspired by New York."Attendees can visit Cardsmiths at Booth #3462 to discover limited releases and special chase cards, featuring popular brands and original Cardsmiths collections.Currency Fall 2026 Convention ExclusiveHeading the lineup is the Currency Fall 2026 Convention Exclusive, featuring three (3) unique card designs and Gemstone Parallels. Collectors can also look for Cryptocurrency Redemption Cards redeemable for major hits up to 0.1 Bitcoin.Street Fighter Fall 2026 Convention ExclusiveFans of the legendary CAPCOMfranchise Street Fighter can get their hands on the officially licensed Street Fighter Fall 2026 Convention Exclusive.Compared to the previous releases, the fall edition features fifty (50) iconic Street Fighter V designs. Collectors can hunt for several limited-edition chase variations, including Cherry Blossom and Yoshino Blossom cards, each serial-numbered to only 25 pieces, as well as the ultra-rare White Lotus variation limited to just one (1) of each card design.Betty Boop Fall 2026 Convention ExclusiveAdding a classic touch to the NYCC lineup, Cardsmiths is also introducing the Betty Boop Fall 2026 Convention Exclusive.With a total of five (5) unique designs, the fall release puts Betty Boop in a New York state of mind. Uncover special hits like Gemstone Parallels and Gold-Foil Signature Cards.Cardsmiths' NYCC lineup brings together a diverse mix of fandom and pop culture favorites in a series of exclusive releases made for collectors. Visit Cardsmiths at Booth #3462 during NYCC to explore the Fall Convention Exclusives. Visit cardsmiths to learn more about upcoming releases.ABOUT CAPCOMCapcom is a leading worldwide developer, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment for game consoles, PCs, handheld and wireless devices. Founded in 1983, the company has created hundreds of games, including groundbreaking franchises Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, Street Fighter, Mega Man, Devil May Cry and Ace Attorney. Capcom maintains operations in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Tokyo, with corporate headquarters located in Osaka, Japan. More information about Capcom and its products can be found at or capcomusa.Capcom, and the Capcom logo are registered trademarks of Capcom Co., Ltd. in the U.S. or other countries. Ace Attorney, Devil May Cry, Mega Man, Monster Hunter, Resident Evil and Street Fighter are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Capcom Co., Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries, in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.ABOUT BETTY BOOP AND FLEISCHER STUDIOSBetty Boop was created by Max Fleischer for his“Talkartoons” series, the world's first animated“talkies” which Max's company, Fleischer Studios, produced for Paramount Studios. In the 1930 cartoon“Dizzy Dishes,” the first of the series, Betty's unnamed precursor character appeared as a dog-like stage performer who sang and danced with another dog-like character named Bimbo, joyfully entertaining vast audiences of other Fleischer characters from the animal kingdom.Inspired by the collective energy, style and sound of the many popular Jazz Age flappers and entertainers of the 1920s, Betty quickly evolved into a full-fledged human character, becoming the only female animated screen star in the world. Voiced by Mae Questel, Betty starred in more than 100 cartoons, 90 of which are included in the official Betty Boop series, which ended in 1939. Since then, Betty has appeared in dozens of hit movies, television specials, commercials, and was the first cartoon character to be profiled by A&E's Biography series.Today, Fleischer Studios with their team of creative professionals and worldwide licensing agency, Global Icons (globalicons) continue to parlay the iconic Betty Boop into a worldwide licensing and entertainment phenomenon, delighting millions of fans and collectors alike. Please visit them online at fleischerstudios and bettyboop.ABOUT CARDSMITHSCardsmiths is a premier creator of trading cards, dedicated to innovation, quality, and artistry. With a passion to inspire fans worldwide, Cardsmiths continues to push the boundaries of collecting with a portfolio of iconic brands and original, high-concept experiences. Learn more at .

Loren Maranan

Cardsmiths

+1 507-382-8008

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Cardsmiths Brings Fall Exclusives to New York Comic Con 2026 With Currency, Street Fighter, and Betty Boop Trading Cards News Provided By Toynk October 01, 2026, 13:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Movie Industry



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