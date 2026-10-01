Comprehensive Data Cards And USB Dongles Market Report Covers Forecasts, Innovations And Industry Outlook

Data Cards And USB Dongles Market Growth

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The Business Research Company's Data Cards And USB Dongles Market Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The market for data cards and USB dongles has been steadily advancing in recent years, driven by several technological and societal shifts. As connectivity demands evolve, these portable devices continue to play a crucial role in providing flexible internet access, especially in regions where traditional broadband infrastructure is limited. Let's explore the current market outlook, key growth factors, leading regions, and future trends shaping this sector.

Market Size and Growth Expectations for Data Cards and USB Dongles

The data cards and USB dongles market has shown consistent growth and is expected to continue on this trajectory. The market value is projected to rise from $19.5 billion in 2025 to $20.26 billion in 2026, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%. This growth during the historical period was largely driven by factors such as limited fixed broadband availability, increasing adoption of smartphones and laptops, expansion of 3G and 4G networks, the rise in remote working, and the growing demand for mobile internet. Looking ahead, the market is forecast to expand further, reaching $23.84 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.1%. The anticipated surge is linked to rapid 5G network rollouts, escalating needs for mobile-first workforce solutions, growth in Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) connectivity, increased demand for flexible internet devices, and the expanding digital nomad and remote work culture.

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Understanding Data Cards and USB Dongles as Connectivity Tools

Data cards and USB dongles serve as compact wireless communication devices that offer internet access to computers and compatible gadgets by connecting to cellular mobile networks. Utilizing technologies like 3G, 4G, and 5G, these devices provide mobile broadband without relying on fixed-line infrastructure. Their plug-and-play design enhances mobility and allows users, whether individuals or enterprises, to enjoy flexible internet connectivity on the go.

The Role of 5G Expansion in Market Growth

One of the foremost drivers behind the data cards and USB dongles market is the rapid expansion of 5G network infrastructure. This infrastructure comprises the entire ecosystem of hardware, software, and network components necessary to deploy and operate advanced fifth-generation wireless networks. The surge in mobile data consumption, fueled by the increasing popularity of high-speed streaming, cloud computing, and digital content, demands faster and more efficient network solutions. Data cards and dongles enable devices without built-in 5G capabilities to access these networks, thus promoting broader adoption. For example, in December 2025, the US-based trade association 5G Americas reported that by the third quarter of that year, there were 78.14 million global connections for 4G LTE and 5G fixed wireless access, showing a year-over-year growth of 27%. Additionally, by mid-November 2025, 379 commercial 5G networks existed worldwide, including 17 in North America, alongside 707 LTE networks globally. This rapid deployment of 5G infrastructure is a central factor driving market expansion.

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Major Regions Leading the Data Cards and USB Dongles Market

In terms of regional dominance, North America held the largest share of the data cards and USB dongles market in 2025. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth throughout the forecast period, fueled by increasing technological adoption and expanding mobile infrastructure. Other key regions covered in the market analysis include South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global market dynamics.

Our 2026 reports feature deeper market intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, and updated graphics and tables.

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Comprehensive Data Cards And USB Dongles Market Report Covers Forecasts, Innovations And Industry Outlook News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 01, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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