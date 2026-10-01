Voast Launches Screen-Free Camcorder Rentals So Couples Can See Their Wedding Through Guests' Eyes

The Voast Camcorder is a collaboration with Camp Snap and lets wedding guests film the day without a screen. Photo Credit: Mckayla Forbes

The rentals let guests film events without a screen and put the footage in the same gallery as Voast's interview-style video guest book.

- Hannah Fuchigami

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Voast, the Seattle company behind the Video Guest Book, today launched the Voast Camcorder, a screen-free video camera that hosts hand to guests to film weddings and events. It's the company's first rental product beyond its flagship Interview Booth. Camcorders are available as an add-on to a booth rental or on their own, in sets of two, four or six.

The launch comes as couples look for ways to record their events that don't depend on phones. Some are asking for camcorder footage outright: a wedding industry influencer quoted in The Knot 's Gen Z wedding trends coverage said a couple had asked for "the full day to be captured and edited on camcorder."

The Voast Camcorder, produced as a collaboration with Camp Snap, has no screen, so footage can't be played back or deleted during the event. Guests turn it on with a dial and record by holding a trigger. Each press creates a separate clip. Every camera has a 64 GB memory card that holds up to eight hours of footage and a custom Voast filter with a film-style look.

The camcorders are designed to work alongside the Voast Interview Booth. The booth prompts guests on screen with questions and records their answers without an attendant. The camcorders capture the rest of the weekend: getting ready, the ceremony, the dance floor, all filmed by the people who were handed the camera. The footage doubles as a future keepsake for the couple, and handing out cameras gets more people involved on the wedding day.

"The real story of an event is told by the people who know you best," said Hannah Fuchigami, Marketing Director at Voast. "The Interview Booth has always been about asking good questions. With the Camcorder, we're asking guests to participate in a new way: recording the event through their eyes."

Rentals cover a full weekend. After the event, customers ship the equipment back and receive a single online gallery with the booth interviews and the camcorder clips. Voast's optional Story Edit and Pro Edit services now combine both into one edited video.

The launch also lowers the cost of working with Voast. Camcorder sets of two start at $300 when rented on their own, or $250 when added to an Interview Booth rental. Previously, the lowest-priced Voast rental started at about $1,000.

Availability

Sets of 2, 4 or 6 camcorders: $250 / $475 / $650 as a booth add-on, or $300 / $525 / $700 on their own.

Booth add-ons can be booked online at checkout. Stand-alone rentals are reserved by form request or emailing....

More information: voast/camcorder

About Voast

Voast is a Seattle-based company and the creator of the Video Guest Book. Its flagship Interview Booth prompts guests at weddings and events to share stories, advice and well-wishes on camera.

Hannah Fuchigami

Voast

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Voast Launches Screen-Free Camcorder Rentals So Couples Can See Their Wedding Through Guests' Eyes News Provided By Voast October 01, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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