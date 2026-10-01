Ernest P. Fronzuto To Discuss Medical Malpractice Litigation At NJSBA's 2026 Tort Law Conference

Ernest P. Fronzuto, Esq., joins fellow presenters at NJSBA's Tort Law Conference on October 8, 2026, to discuss medical malpractice litigation.

Fronzuto will present with Michael R. Ricciardulli, Esq., in a session titled“Key Problems in Medical Malpractice Cases: Plaintiff and Defense.”

- Ernest P. Fronzuto, Founder and Managing Partner, Fronzuto Law Group WOODLAND PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ernest P. Fronzuto, Esq., founder and managing partner of Fronzuto Law Group, will speak on medical malpractice litigation at the New Jersey State Bar Association's Tort Law Conference 2026 on Thursday, October 8. Fronzuto will present with Michael R. Ricciardulli, Esq., in a session titled“Key Problems in Medical Malpractice Cases: Plaintiff and Defense.”“Medical malpractice litigation demands careful work on both the medicine and the law,” Fronzuto said.“I look forward to discussing the challenges attorneys face in these complex cases, and Mike and I providing them with a perspective from the vantage point of both the Plaintiff and defense.”Fronzuto is certified by the Supreme Court of New Jersey as a civil trial attorney. He founded Fronzuto Law Group in 2006 and concentrates his practice on representing plaintiffs in medical malpractice, birth injury and pediatric malpractice matters. He frequently lectures on medical malpractice law.Fronzuto's session is scheduled for 12:25 p.m. Other conference sessions will address tort cases, ethics and artificial intelligence, Title 59 cases, auto cases and premises liability. Michael J. Epstein, Esq., will moderate the program.The conference runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the New Jersey Law Center in New Brunswick, with an online attendance option. It is approved for 6.2 New Jersey continuing legal education credits, including 1.2 ethics credits; the full 6.2 credits are also available as NJ Civil Trial Attorney credit. The conference event page has the full agenda and registration details.About Fronzuto Law GroupFounded in 2006 and based in Woodland Park, Fronzuto Law Group serves clients throughout New Jersey. The firm's practice is limited to the handling of medical malpractice, birth injury and pediatric malpractice matters. Its founder and managing partner, Ernest P. Fronzuto, is certified by the Supreme Court of New Jersey as a civil trial attorney. The firm offers free consultations. Learn more at FronzutoLaw.

Samantha Kessler

Esquire Digital

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Ernest P. Fronzuto to Discuss Medical Malpractice Litigation at NJSBA's 2026 Tort Law Conference News Provided By Esquire Digital October 01, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law



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