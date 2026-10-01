Mfish Brings 70W Gan Charging To A Multi-Region Travel Format

The mfish E-RHINO Global Travel Charger integrates U.S., EU, U.K. and Australian plug configurations with three charging ports.

The mfish E-RHINO Global Travel Charger integrates U.S., EU, U.K. and Australian plug configurations with three charging ports.

The E-RHINO Global Travel Charger combines three charging ports with integrated U.S., EU, U.K. and Australian plug configurations.

- mfish spokespersonALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- mfish is bringing 70W gallium nitride charging to an integrated multi-region format with the E-RHINO Global Travel Charger. The compact charger combines two USB-C ports, one USB-A port and built-in plug configurations for the United States, European Union, United Kingdom and Australia.The E-RHINO is designed to charge as many as three compatible devices at the same time. A manually rotating plug module allows travelers to switch between the integrated regional plug configurations without carrying a separate set of loose plug heads.“International travelers frequently have to manage both charging power and outlet compatibility,” an mfish spokesperson said.“This design brings the regional plug options and three charging ports into one unit that is easier to keep together in a travel kit.”The charger provides up to 70W output for compatible laptops, tablets, phones and accessories. Intelligent power distribution adjusts output when multiple devices are connected. Actual charging speed depends on the connected device, cable, supported charging protocol, regional electrical supply and the combination of active ports.The integrated U.S., EU, U.K. and Australian plug formats are intended to work with outlets in more than 200 countries and regions. Outlet compatibility does not mean that the charger converts voltage for other appliances. Travelers should always verify the voltage requirements of any device before connecting it in another country.The distinction matters for travel products such as hair dryers, grooming tools and other appliances that may not accept the full input range used by modern USB chargers. The E-RHINO is intended to supply compatible USB devices; it should not be presented as a general-purpose voltage transformer.Gallium nitride, commonly called GaN, technology supports higher power in a compact design. Listed protection functions include overvoltage, overcurrent and short-circuit protection, along with automatic current matching and temperature management.For a three-device travel setup, users should check the product's simultaneous-port allocation and bring cables that support the intended devices and charging protocols. Charging rates can change as another device is connected or as a battery approaches a fuller state.The mfish E-RHINO Global Travel Charger is planned in Green and Black, Silver and Pink. It is intended for a range of compatible USB-C and USB-A products, including selected laptops, tablets, smartphones and smaller accessories.The E-RHINO 70W Global Travel Charger is available through the mfish website, subject to inventory and destination. Travelers can review the current specifications, color availability and purchasing status on the product page.About mfishmfish is a consumer electronics brand focused on charging products and mobile power accessories designed for work, travel and everyday use. Its lineup includes GaN chargers, desktop charging stations, power banks and USB-C cables. Learn more at .

Deric Chen

MFish

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mfish Brings 70W GaN Charging to a Multi-Region Travel Format News Provided By MFish October 01, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Retail, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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