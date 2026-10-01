OLB Places First RMBS Backed By German Residential Mortgages
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Oldenburgische Landesbank AG
/ Key word(s): Corporate Action/Issue of Debt
OLB places first RMBS backed by German residential mortgages
01.10.2026 / 15:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
CORPORATE NEWS Oldenburg, 1 October 2026
OLB places first RMBS backed by German residential mortgages
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This information does not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, nor a solicitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for, any securities referred to herein. The opinions expressed in this document reflect our current assessment and are subject to change without notice.
The information contained in this communication includes financial and similar information that has neither been audited nor finally reviewed and should therefore be regarded as preliminary and subject to change. This document does not, in whole or in part, constitute a prospectus or any other offering document. Accordingly, the information contained herein is provided for general information purposes only and should not form the basis of any investment decision to buy or sell securities.
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[1] RMBS are securities backed by a portfolio of residential mortgage loans. Under this structure, the interest and principal payments made by individual mortgage borrowers are pooled and transferred to institutional investors via a special purpose vehicle (SPV) issuing the RMBS notes. As a result, the transaction provides the originating bank with an additional source of funding for its mortgage lending activities, while investors gain access to a broadly diversified portfolio of residential mortgage loans. In this case, the underlying assets originate from the highly resilient German residential mortgage market, offering investors exposure to a well-established and historically stable asset class.
01.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
2408996 01.10.2026 CET/CEST
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