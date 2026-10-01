JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV / Key word(s): Dividend

Dividend Declaration

01.10.2026 / 14:30 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT For Immediate Release 01 October 2026 JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV RE: Dividends The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the“Company”) wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 08 October 2026, record date as of the 09 October 2026 & payment date is the 23 October 2026: Share Class Description ISIN Per Share Rate JPM USD Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BDFC6Q91 0.312300 JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist) IE00BJLTWS02 0.289800 JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BDFC6G93 0.332700 JPM GBP Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE00BD9MMG79 0.307400 JPM BetaBuilders UK Gilt 1-5 yr UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE00BD9MMC32 0.285900 JPM Global Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE0003UVYC20 0.119300 JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000U5MJOZ6 0.141100 JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000U9J8HX9 0.247200 JPM EUR Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE00BL0BMX65 0.237000 JPM Global Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000AP27VA7 0.099200 JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged (dist) IE000UPAYVL7 0.121100 JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist) IE0006YCYW06 0.128700 JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000RE0SQM6 0.130800 JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged (dist) IE000DDR6DS3 0.299300 JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist) IE0006FIW9Z0 0.176100 JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE0006CJGQR9 0.181800 JPM Europe Research Enhanced Index Equity SRI Paris Aligned Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000QOLLXO2 0.062100 JPM Global Emerging Markets Research Enhanced Index Equity SRI Paris Aligned Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000CYGD0V1 0.186400 JPM Europe Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000WGK3YY5 0.170000 JPM Global Emerging Markets Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000Y4K4833 0.246400 JPM Global Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist) IE0005S7BIT0 0.064100 JPM Global Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000HFXP0D2 0.134000 JPM AC Asia Pacific ex Japan Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000P334X90 0.259200 JPM USD IG Corporate Bond Active UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist) IE000C3S79I0 0.894900 JPM USD IG Corporate Bond Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BN4RDY28 0.998500 JPM China A Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000DS9ZCL4 0.170600 JPM BetaBuilders US Equity UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BJK9H860 0.868900 JPM Eurozone Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000783LRG9 0.091300 JPM UK Equity Core Active UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE000TZT3JJ0 0.194500 JPM BetaBuilders US Small Cap Equity UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE0001O84583 0.105600 JPM Global Research Enhanced Index Equity SRI Paris Aligned Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000FYTRRJ6 0.075500 JPM India Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000XE6ELZ8 0.143100 JPM All Country Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000JLILKH0 0.086200 JPM Nasdaq Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE0006UQKVQ0 0.011100 JPM US Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000K4JG8P9 0.028500 JPM Carbon Transition Global Equity (CTB) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000L91HR40 0.042300 JPM Climate Change Solutions Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000V4JSM06 0.050700 JPM Global Equity Multi-Factor UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000A9QKUV7 0.093400 JPM Europe Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE00064TWYK9 0.102700 JPM Global ex US Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000QC2YB58 0.101500 JPM Global Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000245C884 0.049500 Enquiries: Matheson Phone: +353 1 232 2000 This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact ... or visit . 01.10.2026 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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