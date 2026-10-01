Around 75 Pc Of India's Blood Collection Comes From Voluntary Donations: NITI Aayog Member

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) Stressing the need to bridge the gap between the demand and availability of blood in the country, NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr M. Srinivas on Thursday said that nearly 75 per cent of blood collection in India comes through voluntary donations and called for greater public participation to further strengthen the blood donation movement.

Speaking at the National Voluntary Blood Donation Day (NVBDD) 2026 programme held at the Swarn Jayanti Auditorium of Lady Hardinge Medical College, Dr Srinivas highlighted the crucial role of voluntary blood donation in ensuring a safe, adequate and sustainable supply of blood and blood components across the country.

He urged governments, healthcare professionals, non-governmental organisations, voluntary groups and youth organisations to work together to expand voluntary blood donation and address existing shortages.

Emphasising the importance of rational and optimal utilisation of blood and its components, he said sustained efforts are needed to improve awareness and encourage regular donations.

Dr Srinivas also called on healthcare institutions, community organisations and voluntary groups to take awareness campaigns to the grassroots level and educate people about the importance of blood, blood components and voluntary blood donation.

He stressed that public awareness initiatives should go beyond blood donation and also focus on issues such as nutrition and anaemia, particularly among women and adolescent girls.

The programme was organised by the Blood Transfusion Services Division of the Directorate General of Health Services under the Union Health Ministry, in collaboration with Lady Hardinge Medical College and its associated hospitals in Delhi. This year's theme was,“One Drop of Humanity. Give Blood. Save Lives.”

The event began with the inauguration of a voluntary blood donation camp, followed by the administration of the voluntary blood donation pledge, addresses by dignitaries and the felicitation of states, organisations and stakeholders for their contribution to promoting voluntary blood donation.

Administering the pledge, Dr Srinivas encouraged citizens not only to donate blood regularly but also to motivate others within their communities to participate in voluntary blood donation drives.

Acknowledging the contribution of blood donation organisations and volunteers, he said their efforts have played a vital role in supporting healthcare services and saving lives across the country.