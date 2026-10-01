Mary Kom's Sons Khupneivar & Rechungvar Say Their Mother Taught Them What True Courage Looks Like

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Mary Kom's sons Khupneivar Kom and Rechungvar Kom see their mother as much more than a world champion; to them, she is the woman who taught them what true courage looks like. They shared that their mother has always been one of the bravest people they know.

"We have seen her step into the boxing ring with confidence, but for us, her real strength has always been visible outside the ring. We have seen her face difficult situations, make sacrifices and still continue moving forward. She has shown us that courage is not about never being afraid or never facing difficulties; it is about finding the strength to keep going. Watching her fight for her dreams while also being there for our family has taught us what it truly means to be brave," they said.

Growing up with a mother who had a demanding sporting career, Khupneivar and Rechungvar saw all the sacrifices she had to make in order to reach where she is today.

“There were times when we missed our mother because she had to travel for competitions or training, but we always understood how important her dreams were to her. What made us proud was seeing how she continued to make time for us and made sure we never felt less important. She showed us that having a family does not mean giving up on your dreams, and having dreams does not mean loving your family any less. She found a way to carry both responsibilities with strength," they added.

Her children get to witness a different side of the legendary Mary Kom, a mother who worries about them, guides them, and supports them.

“To the world, she is Mary Kom, a champion and someone who has made history for India. But to us, she is simply our mother. We have seen the person behind the medals - the mother who cares about us, supports us and always wants the best for her children. Her achievements make us incredibly proud, but knowing the sacrifices behind those achievements makes us admire her even more. We know how much determination it took for her to reach where she is today,” they concluded.