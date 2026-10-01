Baking Soda To Lemon: How To Keep White Clothes Bright? A Look At Simple Laundry Hacks To Try

Regular washing can leave white clothes looking dull, greyish, or yellow due to residue and body oils. Fortunately, you can restore their brightness using simple household ingredients like baking soda, white vinegar, and lemon juice.

White clothes can instantly make an outfit look fresh and polished, but keeping them bright over time can be difficult. Regular washing can leave white fabrics looking dull, greyish or yellow, especially when detergent residue, body oils and hard-water deposits build up.

The good news is that you don't always need expensive laundry products to refresh your favourite white clothes. Several simple household ingredients and everyday washing habits can help restore their brightness.

Baking soda is a popular household cleaning ingredient that can also be useful when washing white clothes. Adding it to the wash can help deal with accumulated odours and residue, leaving fabrics feeling fresher.

For particularly dull garments, baking soda can be used as part of a pre-soaking routine before washing.

White vinegar can help tackle residue that builds up on fabrics over repeated washes. It is particularly useful when white clothes start developing a slightly grey or dull appearance.

A small amount can be added during the rinse cycle rather than directly mixing it with detergent. Avoid mixing vinegar with bleach or other cleaning chemicals.

White clothes can develop yellowish patches over time, particularly around areas exposed to sweat and body oils. Lemon juice is another simple household option sometimes used to help brighten fabrics.

For suitable washable fabrics, lemon juice can be diluted and used as part of a pre-treatment or soaking routine before the regular wash.

Sunlight is one of the simplest ways to help brighten white fabrics. After washing, drying white clothes outdoors in sunlight can help them look fresher. However, prolonged exposure can affect some fabrics, so delicate garments should be handled according to their care instructions.

Hydrogen Peroxide Can Target Sweat Stains

For stubborn sweat-related marks, hydrogen peroxide can be used as a fabric stain-treatment option for suitable washable whites. Always check the garment's care label and test a small, hidden area first. Different fabrics can react differently to cleaning agents.

More detergent does not necessarily mean cleaner clothes. Excess detergent can leave residue on fabric, which may contribute to a dull appearance over time.

Using the recommended quantity and ensuring clothes are properly rinsed can help prevent buildup.

One of the easiest ways to keep whites looking bright is to avoid washing them with coloured garments. Even lightly coloured clothes can release dye during a wash, gradually affecting white fabrics.

Sorting laundry by colour and following the care instructions on each garment can help white clothes retain their original appearance for longer.

Keeping white clothes bright doesn't always require specialised products. Simple household ingredients such as baking soda, white vinegar and lemon juice, along with proper washing and drying habits, can help refresh dull garments.

Before trying any home cleaning method, check the fabric-care label and test the solution on a small, inconspicuous area. This is especially important for delicate or specially treated fabrics.