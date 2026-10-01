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Gaza Hospital Director Abu Safiya Nominated for Sakharov Prize
(MENAFN) Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, the detained former director of Gaza’s Kamal Adwan Hospital, has been nominated for the European Parliament’s 2026 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought, the parliament announced Thursday.
Abu Safiya was put forward by the Greens and The Left political groups as one of six candidates for the annual human rights award. The Sakharov Prize recognizes individuals and organizations considered to have made significant contributions to defending human rights and fundamental freedoms.
A Palestinian pediatrician, Abu Safiya previously headed Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza. He has remained in Israeli custody since Israeli forces detained him in December 2024.
Abu Safiya has been held without charge or trial. Israeli authorities have alleged that he has links to Hamas, while his lawyers and family have rejected the allegation.
Human rights organizations have also expressed concerns regarding his health and the conditions of his detention.
The European Parliament’s Foreign Affairs and Development committees are scheduled to vote on Oct. 19 in Strasbourg to reduce the six candidates to a final shortlist of three. The recipient of the 2026 Sakharov Prize is expected to be selected on Oct. 22.
Abu Safiya is competing alongside several other nominees put forward by different political groups within the European Parliament.
El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele was nominated by the Europe of Sovereign Nations group, while the International Criminal Court and its officials were put forward by the Socialists and Democrats.
Tundu Lissu, an opposition figure from Tanzania, was nominated jointly by the European People’s Party and the European Conservatives and Reformists.
The remaining candidates are Iranian activists Taraneh and Romina Rahimi, who were nominated by Patriots for Europe, and Standing Together, an Israeli Jewish-Palestinian grassroots movement nominated by Renew Europe.
The annual Sakharov Prize is one of the European Parliament’s main human rights awards and recognizes individuals or organizations associated with the defense of freedom of thought, human rights and fundamental liberties.
Abu Safiya was put forward by the Greens and The Left political groups as one of six candidates for the annual human rights award. The Sakharov Prize recognizes individuals and organizations considered to have made significant contributions to defending human rights and fundamental freedoms.
A Palestinian pediatrician, Abu Safiya previously headed Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza. He has remained in Israeli custody since Israeli forces detained him in December 2024.
Abu Safiya has been held without charge or trial. Israeli authorities have alleged that he has links to Hamas, while his lawyers and family have rejected the allegation.
Human rights organizations have also expressed concerns regarding his health and the conditions of his detention.
The European Parliament’s Foreign Affairs and Development committees are scheduled to vote on Oct. 19 in Strasbourg to reduce the six candidates to a final shortlist of three. The recipient of the 2026 Sakharov Prize is expected to be selected on Oct. 22.
Abu Safiya is competing alongside several other nominees put forward by different political groups within the European Parliament.
El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele was nominated by the Europe of Sovereign Nations group, while the International Criminal Court and its officials were put forward by the Socialists and Democrats.
Tundu Lissu, an opposition figure from Tanzania, was nominated jointly by the European People’s Party and the European Conservatives and Reformists.
The remaining candidates are Iranian activists Taraneh and Romina Rahimi, who were nominated by Patriots for Europe, and Standing Together, an Israeli Jewish-Palestinian grassroots movement nominated by Renew Europe.
The annual Sakharov Prize is one of the European Parliament’s main human rights awards and recognizes individuals or organizations associated with the defense of freedom of thought, human rights and fundamental liberties.
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