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Abu Safiya Receives Sakharov Prize Nomination Amid Detention
(MENAFN) Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, the detained former director of Gaza’s Kamal Adwan Hospital, has been nominated for the European Parliament’s 2026 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought, according to the parliament.
The Palestinian pediatrician was put forward by the Greens and The Left political groups as one of six candidates for the annual human rights award, which honors individuals and organizations recognized for defending fundamental rights and freedoms.
Abu Safiya previously headed Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza and has remained in Israeli custody since being detained by Israeli forces in December 2024.
He has been held without charge or trial. Israeli authorities have alleged that he has links to Hamas, while his family and legal representatives have rejected the allegation.
Human rights organizations have also expressed concerns about Abu Safiya’s health and the conditions of his detention.
The European Parliament’s Foreign Affairs and Development committees are scheduled to vote on three finalists on Oct. 19 in Strasbourg. The winner is expected to be announced on Oct. 22.
The Palestinian pediatrician was put forward by the Greens and The Left political groups as one of six candidates for the annual human rights award, which honors individuals and organizations recognized for defending fundamental rights and freedoms.
Abu Safiya previously headed Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza and has remained in Israeli custody since being detained by Israeli forces in December 2024.
He has been held without charge or trial. Israeli authorities have alleged that he has links to Hamas, while his family and legal representatives have rejected the allegation.
Human rights organizations have also expressed concerns about Abu Safiya’s health and the conditions of his detention.
The European Parliament’s Foreign Affairs and Development committees are scheduled to vote on three finalists on Oct. 19 in Strasbourg. The winner is expected to be announced on Oct. 22.
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