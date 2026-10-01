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Trump's AI Meeting Reignites Techno-Feudalism Debate
(MENAFN) A White House gathering of the world's top AI and tech figures under US President Donald Trump has put artificial intelligence at the center of the global power struggle and revived debate over techno-feudalism, the head of the Turkish AI policy association AIPA told media.
Zafer Kucuksabanoglu said the meeting offered a snapshot of the emerging world order. Elon Musk, Jensen Huang, Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella and Jeff Bezos sat alongside senior government officials. He noted that the same billionaires held prominent places at Trump's January 2025 inauguration, which he described as a harbinger of this new era.
“This concentration of power is precisely at the heart of the ongoing techno-feudalism debate — for instance, Trump’s push to redefine AI as ‘superintelligence’ is not just a terminological shift but a claim to global leadership in this advanced technology as a political and strategic narrative,” he said. “Trump asserted that the AI competition is essentially between the US and China, while stressing that development must not slow down.”
Industry leaders have recently urged a slower pace of AI development for safety reasons, Kucuksabanoglu said, but Washington argues that slowing down would only benefit China.
“The US approach can be summarized as controlling the technology but not slowing down and enhancing security but not losing the pace of innovation — I think the central AI debate will be shaped by these balances in the coming period,” he said.
Kucuksabanoglu stressed that Türkiye must take part in this global transformation. He urged local decision-makers to make AI a priority and to weigh what the global shifts could mean for the country.
“The assessment of potentials must take place not only within tech circles but on a platform gathering the public and private sectors, universities and civil society,” he said. “Decision-makers and developers must sit down much more frequently and listen to one another as this is a field where significant changes come to the fore within a matter of months, so annual meetings are no longer sufficient.”
To close the gap between public-sector policy thinking and private-sector hands-on experience, AIPA has launched monthly dialogue meetings, he said.
“It’s not realistic for Türkiye to compete with the US and China on the same scale when it comes to every area of AI, so Türkiye should identify a few strategic areas and allocate resources there — we’ve built a strong industrial base and a culture of production through our defense sector, while other sectors like finance, healthcare, logistics, tourism and public services are areas where AI could generate significant added value,” he said. “I would add agriculture to these areas as AI can help in a range of activities, from improving efficiency and water use to early disease detection and crop planning.”
“We see the US innovation- and competition-related approach, while Europe has its own more regulatory approach, and China has a whole other model, but Türkiye does not have to copy any of these approaches — we must establish our own balance, one that ensures security without stifling innovation and accelerates AI transformation. Türkiye may not become an AI leader in every field, but it must determine where it will stand in this new world order, as what we’re discussing today deals with the future of the economy, production, agriculture, companies, the workforce and global power balances,” he added.
Zafer Kucuksabanoglu said the meeting offered a snapshot of the emerging world order. Elon Musk, Jensen Huang, Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella and Jeff Bezos sat alongside senior government officials. He noted that the same billionaires held prominent places at Trump's January 2025 inauguration, which he described as a harbinger of this new era.
“This concentration of power is precisely at the heart of the ongoing techno-feudalism debate — for instance, Trump’s push to redefine AI as ‘superintelligence’ is not just a terminological shift but a claim to global leadership in this advanced technology as a political and strategic narrative,” he said. “Trump asserted that the AI competition is essentially between the US and China, while stressing that development must not slow down.”
Industry leaders have recently urged a slower pace of AI development for safety reasons, Kucuksabanoglu said, but Washington argues that slowing down would only benefit China.
“The US approach can be summarized as controlling the technology but not slowing down and enhancing security but not losing the pace of innovation — I think the central AI debate will be shaped by these balances in the coming period,” he said.
Kucuksabanoglu stressed that Türkiye must take part in this global transformation. He urged local decision-makers to make AI a priority and to weigh what the global shifts could mean for the country.
“The assessment of potentials must take place not only within tech circles but on a platform gathering the public and private sectors, universities and civil society,” he said. “Decision-makers and developers must sit down much more frequently and listen to one another as this is a field where significant changes come to the fore within a matter of months, so annual meetings are no longer sufficient.”
To close the gap between public-sector policy thinking and private-sector hands-on experience, AIPA has launched monthly dialogue meetings, he said.
“It’s not realistic for Türkiye to compete with the US and China on the same scale when it comes to every area of AI, so Türkiye should identify a few strategic areas and allocate resources there — we’ve built a strong industrial base and a culture of production through our defense sector, while other sectors like finance, healthcare, logistics, tourism and public services are areas where AI could generate significant added value,” he said. “I would add agriculture to these areas as AI can help in a range of activities, from improving efficiency and water use to early disease detection and crop planning.”
“We see the US innovation- and competition-related approach, while Europe has its own more regulatory approach, and China has a whole other model, but Türkiye does not have to copy any of these approaches — we must establish our own balance, one that ensures security without stifling innovation and accelerates AI transformation. Türkiye may not become an AI leader in every field, but it must determine where it will stand in this new world order, as what we’re discussing today deals with the future of the economy, production, agriculture, companies, the workforce and global power balances,” he added.
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