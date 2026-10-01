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Scottish Greens Urge UK to Lift Palestine Action Ban
(MENAFN) The Scottish Greens on Thursday called on the British government to remove its ban on the Palestine Action group, arguing that a change in the government’s position on Palestine should be reflected in its policies.
Their call followed remarks by Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, who said the government recognizes the millions of people who have been deeply affected and angered by the situation facing Palestinians.
"The people who have marched, organised and spoken out against Israel’s genocide have helped force Palestine onto the political agenda. They deserve to be heard and their rights respected," Scottish Greens spokesperson Maggie Chapman said, according to reports.
Miliband had earlier said that the government hears the millions of people in Britain and elsewhere who have been moved and outraged by the suffering of the Palestinian people.
"You were right. And under (Prime Minister) Andy’s (Burnham) leadership, we have reset our approach."
Chapman said Miliband was right to recognize the anger among millions of people who have witnessed the destruction in Gaza and called on the government to respond.
She added that the government should lift the ban on Palestine Action if it is "serious" about demonstrating a change in its approach to Palestine.
Their call followed remarks by Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, who said the government recognizes the millions of people who have been deeply affected and angered by the situation facing Palestinians.
"The people who have marched, organised and spoken out against Israel’s genocide have helped force Palestine onto the political agenda. They deserve to be heard and their rights respected," Scottish Greens spokesperson Maggie Chapman said, according to reports.
Miliband had earlier said that the government hears the millions of people in Britain and elsewhere who have been moved and outraged by the suffering of the Palestinian people.
"You were right. And under (Prime Minister) Andy’s (Burnham) leadership, we have reset our approach."
Chapman said Miliband was right to recognize the anger among millions of people who have witnessed the destruction in Gaza and called on the government to respond.
She added that the government should lift the ban on Palestine Action if it is "serious" about demonstrating a change in its approach to Palestine.
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