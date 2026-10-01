403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Armenia Reconsiders Nuclear Plans as Power Demand Rises
(MENAFN) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Thursday that the country’s planned modular nuclear power plant may no longer be sufficient to cover its rapidly increasing electricity demand, according to reports.
Speaking at a press briefing, Pashinyan said the government is still discussing plans for a new nuclear facility. He noted that Armenia had an electricity surplus more than a year ago, but the situation has since changed significantly.
“One year later, Armenia has become a country with an electricity deficit. The fact that two AI factories have been established is not the issue. The issue is that the investment programs that have already been approved are of such a scale that Armenia now has an electricity deficit,” he said.
Pashinyan said the changing energy situation means Armenia must consider the “possibility of importing electricity and generating electricity from our sources,” while recalling his earlier position that the country needed “nothing more” than a modular nuclear facility.
He explained that modular reactors are smaller than conventional nuclear plants and can be brought into operation more quickly. However, he acknowledged that rising electricity requirements may require a larger solution.
“That has been our position. But now, due to this change, we have to understand that, most likely, a modular plant will not be enough for us,” Pashinyan added.
Armenia currently operates a single nuclear facility, the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant (ANPP), which began operations in 1976.
Speaking at a press briefing, Pashinyan said the government is still discussing plans for a new nuclear facility. He noted that Armenia had an electricity surplus more than a year ago, but the situation has since changed significantly.
“One year later, Armenia has become a country with an electricity deficit. The fact that two AI factories have been established is not the issue. The issue is that the investment programs that have already been approved are of such a scale that Armenia now has an electricity deficit,” he said.
Pashinyan said the changing energy situation means Armenia must consider the “possibility of importing electricity and generating electricity from our sources,” while recalling his earlier position that the country needed “nothing more” than a modular nuclear facility.
He explained that modular reactors are smaller than conventional nuclear plants and can be brought into operation more quickly. However, he acknowledged that rising electricity requirements may require a larger solution.
“That has been our position. But now, due to this change, we have to understand that, most likely, a modular plant will not be enough for us,” Pashinyan added.
Armenia currently operates a single nuclear facility, the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant (ANPP), which began operations in 1976.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment