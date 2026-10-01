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US Envoy Warns EU Defense Buildup Could Strain NATO Ties
(MENAFN) The US ambassador to the European Union cautioned on Wednesday that the bloc's drive to favor European-built weapons risks splintering the transatlantic defense industrial base.
Andrew Puzder told Euronews' Defense and Space Summit in Brussels that what a weapon can do and whether it can be delivered should outweigh where it is made.
“Only our enemies benefit when we lose focus on making sure we have the most effective weapons, supporting our mutual defense,” he said.
He sharpened the warning with a scenario of a direct attack on the bloc. “One attack by a powerful adversary on a member state, and we’ll all be glad that we focused on weapon superiority rather than regional economics,” Puzder added.
The ambassador argued that “when lives are at stake, capability and availability should determine the solution, not geography.”
His remarks come as the European Commission and EU member states push proposals to strengthen the bloc's own defense industry and reduce dependence on US-made arms. The initiative has split member states. Some governments have warned against protectionist measures and stressed the importance of access to US defense capabilities.
Puzder said the European Commission had signaled it does not intend to stop member states from using national funds to buy US weapons systems.
He said the goal should be “an alliance which faces our adversaries with unity and strength rather than division and self-interest.”
Andrew Puzder told Euronews' Defense and Space Summit in Brussels that what a weapon can do and whether it can be delivered should outweigh where it is made.
“Only our enemies benefit when we lose focus on making sure we have the most effective weapons, supporting our mutual defense,” he said.
He sharpened the warning with a scenario of a direct attack on the bloc. “One attack by a powerful adversary on a member state, and we’ll all be glad that we focused on weapon superiority rather than regional economics,” Puzder added.
The ambassador argued that “when lives are at stake, capability and availability should determine the solution, not geography.”
His remarks come as the European Commission and EU member states push proposals to strengthen the bloc's own defense industry and reduce dependence on US-made arms. The initiative has split member states. Some governments have warned against protectionist measures and stressed the importance of access to US defense capabilities.
Puzder said the European Commission had signaled it does not intend to stop member states from using national funds to buy US weapons systems.
He said the goal should be “an alliance which faces our adversaries with unity and strength rather than division and self-interest.”
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