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Burnham Wants UK Back in EU in His Lifetime, Not Necessarily Now
(MENAFN) British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on Wednesday that he would like to see Britain return to the European Union within his lifetime, but he cautioned that rejoining is not necessarily the route to take today.
In an interview with the BBC, presenter Nick Robinson asked Burnham whether, in an ideal world, he wanted Britain to rejoin the bloc. Burnham hesitated, then replied: “I want to look at the options.”
Robinson pointed out how long the pause had lasted, suggesting it sounded as though Burnham meant yes but would rather not say so.
Burnham conceded the point.
“I have said it, there’s no point me denying it, I’ve said in the book I would like to see Britain rejoin in my lifetime. So there was no point saying otherwise.
“But it’s not necessarily the case that is now. Because we need to understand what would be the nature of how we would look at the different options.”
Burnham then set out four possible paths: keeping the status quo, joining a customs union, joining both a customs union and the single market, or rejoining the EU outright.
The 56-year-old leader has now restated his support for an eventual return while making clear he does not necessarily see it as the immediate option. The alternatives, he said, must be examined first.
In an interview with the BBC, presenter Nick Robinson asked Burnham whether, in an ideal world, he wanted Britain to rejoin the bloc. Burnham hesitated, then replied: “I want to look at the options.”
Robinson pointed out how long the pause had lasted, suggesting it sounded as though Burnham meant yes but would rather not say so.
Burnham conceded the point.
“I have said it, there’s no point me denying it, I’ve said in the book I would like to see Britain rejoin in my lifetime. So there was no point saying otherwise.
“But it’s not necessarily the case that is now. Because we need to understand what would be the nature of how we would look at the different options.”
Burnham then set out four possible paths: keeping the status quo, joining a customs union, joining both a customs union and the single market, or rejoining the EU outright.
The 56-year-old leader has now restated his support for an eventual return while making clear he does not necessarily see it as the immediate option. The alternatives, he said, must be examined first.
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