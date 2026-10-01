403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Norway PM Denies Epstein Tie; Ex-Minister Apologizes
(MENAFN) Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store on Wednesday rejected any link between Jeffrey Epstein and Norway's cooperation with the International Peace Institute (IPI), defending government funding for the think tank at a parliamentary hearing, a public broadcaster reported.
Questioned about his years as foreign minister, from 2005 to 2012, Store said nothing indicated that Epstein had any part in carrying out Norwegian foreign or development policy.
“There has been no information that Epstein has been in contact with or a collaborator in the implementation of Norwegian foreign or development policy,” he said.
The hearing follows the release earlier this year of millions of Epstein-related documents by the US Justice Department, which triggered scrutiny of figures in Norwegian public life.
Store said IPI, once headed by Norwegian diplomat Terje Rod-Larsen, gave Norway a valuable platform for advancing its interests at the UN and for reaching decision-makers.
“Overall, our experience with IPI was positive, and therefore we entered into new agreements,” he said. He added that the political leadership viewed the arrangement as “a good investment for Norway.”
Jonas Andersen Sayed of the Christian Democratic Party challenged a jump in annual funding from 4 million to 11 million Norwegian kroner between 2006 and 2007.
“We don’t measure ourselves against others,” Store replied.
Store said civil servants had recommended a framework agreement with IPI in 2006, and he denied that any political instructions were given to secure the funding transfers. He also said Rod-Larsen's Norwegian nationality did not alter the government's funding decisions.
Former foreign minister apologizes
In a separate hearing, former Norwegian Foreign Minister Borge Brende apologized for first denying contact with Epstein, acknowledging a lapse in judgment.
“I want to apologize for not being honest right away,” Brende told lawmakers at the Storting.
Brende, who served as foreign minister from 2013 to 2017, said he had no contact with Epstein while in government. The two were in touch and met in 2018 and 2019, when Brende was president of the World Economic Forum (WEF).
“I was probably afraid that the contact would be interpreted as something more than it was. And that it would affect the forum right before Davos. I showed poor judgment,” he said.
Lawmakers also pressed Brende over a 2018 email in which Epstein floated the idea that the WEF could replace the UN. Brende had responded positively to the suggestion.
“I have never meant that the World Economic Forum can replace the UN,” Brende said. He added that he should have dismissed the idea as nonsense.
The Epstein case
Epstein was found dead in his New York jail cell on Aug. 10, 2019, while awaiting trial on charges of sexually abusing and trafficking underage girls.
The released case files named prominent figures, including Donald Trump, Bill Clinton and former Prince Andrew, though being named does not establish wrongdoing. A joint FBI and Justice Department review found no evidence of a “client list” and concluded that Epstein died by suicide.
Questioned about his years as foreign minister, from 2005 to 2012, Store said nothing indicated that Epstein had any part in carrying out Norwegian foreign or development policy.
“There has been no information that Epstein has been in contact with or a collaborator in the implementation of Norwegian foreign or development policy,” he said.
The hearing follows the release earlier this year of millions of Epstein-related documents by the US Justice Department, which triggered scrutiny of figures in Norwegian public life.
Store said IPI, once headed by Norwegian diplomat Terje Rod-Larsen, gave Norway a valuable platform for advancing its interests at the UN and for reaching decision-makers.
“Overall, our experience with IPI was positive, and therefore we entered into new agreements,” he said. He added that the political leadership viewed the arrangement as “a good investment for Norway.”
Jonas Andersen Sayed of the Christian Democratic Party challenged a jump in annual funding from 4 million to 11 million Norwegian kroner between 2006 and 2007.
“We don’t measure ourselves against others,” Store replied.
Store said civil servants had recommended a framework agreement with IPI in 2006, and he denied that any political instructions were given to secure the funding transfers. He also said Rod-Larsen's Norwegian nationality did not alter the government's funding decisions.
Former foreign minister apologizes
In a separate hearing, former Norwegian Foreign Minister Borge Brende apologized for first denying contact with Epstein, acknowledging a lapse in judgment.
“I want to apologize for not being honest right away,” Brende told lawmakers at the Storting.
Brende, who served as foreign minister from 2013 to 2017, said he had no contact with Epstein while in government. The two were in touch and met in 2018 and 2019, when Brende was president of the World Economic Forum (WEF).
“I was probably afraid that the contact would be interpreted as something more than it was. And that it would affect the forum right before Davos. I showed poor judgment,” he said.
Lawmakers also pressed Brende over a 2018 email in which Epstein floated the idea that the WEF could replace the UN. Brende had responded positively to the suggestion.
“I have never meant that the World Economic Forum can replace the UN,” Brende said. He added that he should have dismissed the idea as nonsense.
The Epstein case
Epstein was found dead in his New York jail cell on Aug. 10, 2019, while awaiting trial on charges of sexually abusing and trafficking underage girls.
The released case files named prominent figures, including Donald Trump, Bill Clinton and former Prince Andrew, though being named does not establish wrongdoing. A joint FBI and Justice Department review found no evidence of a “client list” and concluded that Epstein died by suicide.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment