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UK Hits Russia With 31 New Sanctions as Winter Nears
(MENAFN) The United Kingdom on Thursday unveiled 31 new sanctions against Russia, tightening economic pressure on Moscow ahead of the winter.
In a statement, the Foreign Office said the package targets "LNG shadow fleet vessels, Kremlin disinformation networks and perpetrators of civilian torture and child indoctrination."
The announcement follows a surge in Russian drone attacks. "Action comes as Russia fired over 3,100 jet-powered drones into Ukraine in September, outstripping its grim wartime record from August," it noted.
Among those named, eight people were sanctioned for their roles in the "arbitrary detention, torture and ill-treatment" of Ukrainian civilians, according to the statement. A further seven individuals were targeted for their part in the "indoctrination and militarisation" of Ukrainian children, including those deported by the Russian authorities.
"We are targeting both the revenues that help sustain Russia’s aggression and perpetrators of horrendous crimes against Ukrainian civilians, including children. The UK will not flinch in our support for Ukraine," Minister for Europe Lord Wood of Anfield said in the statement.
The British government said the measures underscore its resolve, alongside partners, to hold those responsible for "Russian state aggression" against Ukraine to account, to constrain the revenues sustaining the war and to defend the security of Ukraine, the UK and Europe.
"While the UK does not seek confrontation with Russia, until (President Vladimir) Putin chooses to end his senseless and barbaric war, the UK’s support for Ukraine will remain unshakeable," the statement added.
In a statement, the Foreign Office said the package targets "LNG shadow fleet vessels, Kremlin disinformation networks and perpetrators of civilian torture and child indoctrination."
The announcement follows a surge in Russian drone attacks. "Action comes as Russia fired over 3,100 jet-powered drones into Ukraine in September, outstripping its grim wartime record from August," it noted.
Among those named, eight people were sanctioned for their roles in the "arbitrary detention, torture and ill-treatment" of Ukrainian civilians, according to the statement. A further seven individuals were targeted for their part in the "indoctrination and militarisation" of Ukrainian children, including those deported by the Russian authorities.
"We are targeting both the revenues that help sustain Russia’s aggression and perpetrators of horrendous crimes against Ukrainian civilians, including children. The UK will not flinch in our support for Ukraine," Minister for Europe Lord Wood of Anfield said in the statement.
The British government said the measures underscore its resolve, alongside partners, to hold those responsible for "Russian state aggression" against Ukraine to account, to constrain the revenues sustaining the war and to defend the security of Ukraine, the UK and Europe.
"While the UK does not seek confrontation with Russia, until (President Vladimir) Putin chooses to end his senseless and barbaric war, the UK’s support for Ukraine will remain unshakeable," the statement added.
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