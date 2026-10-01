Fabletics Launches Fabletics Reserve Credit Card, Expanding Value And Loyalty Perks To Its More Than 2.7 Million Members

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Created with direct input from the brand's VIP members, the co-branded card offers 4x points on all Fabletics purchases, 1x points on all other purchases, instant Black Tier Status and no annual, late or foreign transaction fees

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fabletics, the world's largest digitally native activewear brand, has launched the Fabletics Reserve Credit Card, a new custom financial offering developed as part of the brand's innovative VIP membership program. Developed with leading fin-tech company Sunbit, the card program was specifically designed to create a unique, rewarding and frictionless experience that offers the benefits that matter most to Fabletics members.

“Fabletics has always been focused on delivering high-quality, fashionable products at accessible prices while finding new ways to create value for our customers,” said Adam Goldenberg, Co-Founder and CEO of Fabletics.“The Fabletics Reserve Card is a natural extension of that approach. Built with direct feedback from our members, the card extends the value we deliver beyond our products through meaningful benefits that complement how they already shop and live.”

Benefits of the new Fabletics Reserve Credit Card include earning 4 points per dollar at Fabletics, 1 point per dollar everywhere Visa is accepted and instant Black Tier VIP status which unlocks perks like an annual birthday gift, exclusive access to product drops, event invites and more. The card also carries no annual fee, no late fees and no foreign transaction fees, and all new cardholders receive a welcome gift, including their choice of a fan-favorite outfit bundle valued at up to $185 after their first purchase.

“Fabletics built one of the most technology-driven membership programs in retail, and needed a card that could keep pace,” said Bill Walsh, Chief Customer Officer of Sunbit.“Most co-branded cards are bolted onto a loyalty program after the fact. We embedded the rewards and the credit experience directly into the VIP journey, so members find value where they already are instead of having to go looking for it.”

Developed by Sunbit and issued by Transportation Alliance Bank Inc. dba TAB Bank on the Visa® network, the Fabletics co-branded card can be used everywhere Visa® is accepted, giving members the flexibility to earn accelerated rewards not only at Fabletics, but on everyday purchases wherever they shop.

The Fabletics card joins Sunbit's growing portfolio of co-branded credit card programs, reflecting the company's broader strategy of helping brands deepen customer relationships through embedded financial technology products that deliver real value to consumers.

About Fabletics

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in El Segundo, CA, Fabletics is the world's largest digitally native activewear brand*, fusing style-centric design with cutting-edge technology to deliver fashionable, high-performance active lifewear at an accessible price. Powered by its proprietary Fashion OS tech platform and an innovative VIP membership program, Fabletics offers a uniquely personalized shopping experience to its more than 3 million active customers. The brand has evolved activewear beyond the gym into every aspect of daily life-championing confidence, inclusivity, and self-expression for everyone and every body. Fabletics collections are available online in the U.S., Canada, and Europe, and in person at over 135 state-of-the-art retail stores globally.

*Source: Euromonitor International Limited; Based on total global retail sales in the calendar year 2020 from custom research conducted in October 2021.

About Sunbit

Sunbit is a personalized finance partner that unlocks your best way to pay. Sunbit's goal is to help every individual realize their financial potential by building solutions for people who want to make the most of their money in the smartest way possible. Powered by proprietary AI, Sunbit replaces one-size-fits-all financing with smart, tailored solutions built around each person's unique financial situation. Whether the customer is fixing a car, paying for orthodontic treatment, or renovating a home, Sunbit technology consistently helps more customers get approved and delivers more flexible offers than traditional financing options. Sunbit's merchant and platform partners grow their business without added cost or complexity, because customers who get better offers come back. To date, Sunbit has served 6+ million customers across 45,000+ locations nationwide, through vertical-specific platforms, cross-vertical partners like Stripe, and a growing portfolio of no-fee co-branded and Sunbit-branded credit cards. The Fabletics Reserve Card is issued pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. by Transportation Alliance Bank Inc., doing business as TAB Bank, which determines qualifications and terms of credit.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Media Contact:...