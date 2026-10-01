Benevity Launches Benevity For Microsoft Teams Bringing Corporate Donations And Volunteering Into Daily Work Tools

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Microsoft Teams app launches today, with more collaboration platform integrations and deskless QR code access coming soon

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benevity Inc., the global leader in enterprise social impact software, today announced a move to embed giving and volunteering into employees' daily workflow by bringing purpose into the collaboration tools employees use every day. The announcement includes the launch of Benevity for Microsoft Teams, with additional integrations to follow that will bring a comparable experience to more workplace collaboration tools. Benevity also plans a QR code access point for the estimated 2.7 billion deskless workers who don't sit at a company computer. This marks the first time Benevity has put giving and volunteering directly inside the tools employees already use to do their jobs - closing the gap between a moment of inspiration and the action it inspires and channeling more dollars and hours to the nonprofits that need them.

"For decades, workplace giving has lived one click removed from where employees actually work: another tab, another login, another thing to do later," said Soraya Alexander, chief executive officer at Benevity. "We're bringing participation inside the tools people already rely on. Benevity for Microsoft Teams and Benevity for Slack brings purpose to the heart of work. Taking action no longer has to wait for later, it happens now."

Benevity Impact Labs' State of Corporate Volunteering report found that participation still averages 10.8% to 13.6% across corporate programs, even as employee volunteering reaches record levels overall. The gap points to a structural issue that the launch addresses: every extra step lowers the odds that intent turns into action.

Benevity for Microsoft Teams

Benevity for Teams brings complete giving and volunteering into Microsoft Teams, designed to reach employees wherever they work. Any employee with a linked Microsoft and Benevity account can publish giving campaigns and volunteer opportunities directly into Teams channels, where employees can complete the entire transaction, from browsing an opportunity to confirming a donation or reserving a volunteer shift, inside a private chat with the Benevity bot.

The experience supports multiple payment methods, including company rewards, personal balances in an employee's giving account, and payroll deductions, with eligibility and matching rules applied automatically and validated against each organization's program configuration in real time. Volunteer shifts can also sync directly to employees' calendars for a seamless user experience.

Benevity for Microsoft Teams is available today in the Microsoft Teams Store and is included in the subscription for Benevity clients with active Donate or Volunteer modules at no additional cost, with more partnerships launching soon.

QR Codes for Deskless Employees

Benevity also has a vision for another access point: a QR code experience designed to reach employees who don't have a company laptop. Roughly 80% of the global workforce are in frontline or deskless roles. For these employees or guests, a simple scan will offer a fast, secure way to discover a giving opportunity, as well as a simple way to act in the moment of inspiration.

To learn more about Benevity, visit .

About Benevity

Benevity, a certified B Corporation, is the global leader in enterprise social impact software, enabling employee giving, volunteering, corporate granting, and employee mobilization - backed by intelligent insights and a secure, global infrastructure. The Benevity Enterprise Impact Platform empowers the world's most purpose-driven companies to seamlessly integrate corporate social responsibility into their core business strategy, driving measurable, scalable, lasting impact. Benevity has supported more than $36 billion to more than 560,000 nonprofit organizations and enabled over 7.7 million changemakers worldwide since 2008, empowering organizations to build trust, engage employees, increase retention and drive innovation. For more information, visit .

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