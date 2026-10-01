Doheny Eye Institute Experts To Share Groundbreaking Insights At The American Academy Of Ophthalmology 2026 Annual Meeting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Doheny-UCLA clinicians will participate in more than 30 educational sessions, scientific papers and posters covering retinal disease, glaucoma, pediatric ophthalmology and other areas of eye care

PASADENA, Calif., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doheny Eye Institute, one of the nation's leading vision research institutions, announced that its affiliated experts from UCLA Stein Eye Institute will share research findings and clinical expertise at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2026 Annual Meeting in New Orleans from October 9-12.

Doheny's participation spans presentations, instructional courses, surgical skills labs, panel discussions and research co-authorship, reflecting its contributions to vision research, physician education, and patient care.

“The AAO Annual Meeting provides an important opportunity to share new insights in research and clinical practice and to learn from colleagues around the world,” said Alfredo Sadun, MD, PhD, Flora L. Thornton Endowed Chair in Vision Research at Doheny and Vice Chair of Doheny Eye Center UCLA.“These exchanges reflect the breadth of expertise at Doheny and our shared commitment to improving care for people with vision-threatening conditions.”

Research and Education Highlights

Doheny-UCLA experts will address topics including:



Retinal imaging and geographic atrophy: Assessing disease progression, interpreting optical coherence tomography images and applying imaging findings to clinical decisions.

Pediatric ophthalmology and strabismus: Managing complex eye-alignment problems, determining the duration of myopia treatment and examining care for retinopathy of prematurity.

Glaucoma surgery: Teaching minimally invasive glaucoma surgery techniques and managing tube shunt complications.

Uveitis: Addressing surgical care and examining imaging findings associated with visual outcomes.

Retinal treatment outcomes: Contributing to studies of therapies for wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. Orbital disease and thyroid eye disease: Using orbital imaging to guide care and studying treatment response, recurrence and retreatment.

Doheny-UCLA experts will also teach cataract surgery skills and contribute to research on retinal vascular imaging and visual adaptation to vitreous floaters.

A complete list and schedule for all Doheny Eye Institute and UCLA Stein Eye Institute presentations is available here.

Visit Doheny at Booth #3817

Doheny Eye Institute and UCLA Stein Eye Institute will share Exhibit Booth #3817. Attendees are invited to visit and connect with representatives from both institutes, including Anne L. Coleman, MD, PhD, the Bradely R. Straatsma Endowed Chair, Executive Medical Director, and Professor of Ophthalmology at the David Geffen School of Medicine, UCLA and Director of the Jules Stein Eye Institute at UCLA Health as well as Doheny's new Chief Development Officer, Alicia Cleaver.

Annual Alumni Reception

Doheny and UCLA Stein Eye Institutes will host their annual Alumni Reception on Saturday, October 10, at Le Méridien New Orleans. Alumni of both Institutes are invited to reconnect with colleagues, network with leadership mentioned above, and enjoy an evening of music and dancing. Event information and RSVP details are available here.

About Doheny Eye Institute

Doheny Eye Institute is one of the nation's leading vision research institutions, with a history spanning nearly 80 years. Its scientists investigate the causes of vision loss and pursue advances in the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of eye disease. Research areas include diabetic retinopathy, age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, neuro-ophthalmic disease, artificial intelligence, eye imaging and biomarker discovery.

Since 2013, the affiliation between Doheny Eye Institute and UCLA Stein Eye Institute has brought together the strengths of both institutions to advance vision research, education, and patient care in Southern California.

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Contact:

Cecilia Zamudio

Doheny Eye Institute

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