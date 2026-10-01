Nextpredict NYC Partners With Markets Media To Expand Institutional Trader Focused Programming

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Official Media Partnership will add live coverage, Markets Media-led panels and institutional-finance voices to The World's Prediction Markets Summit

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXTPredict.io, a leading media and conference organization and host of NEXTPredict NYC, The World's Prediction Markets Summit, today announced Markets Media as an Official Media Partner for its Oct. 22–23 summit at Convene Hudson Yards in New York City.

As part of the partnership, Markets Media will bring Trader TV to the summit for a full day of live broadcasting, lead panel discussions and use its financial-markets network to help recruit senior speakers. Markets Media will also promote the summit across its editorial, website, email and social media channels, including the From the Markets newsletter and Traders Magazine.

The partnership will connect NEXTPredict with Markets Media's audience of institutional investors, traders, market makers, exchanges, financial technology providers and other professionals shaping global capital markets. Markets Media's coverage spans equities, fixed income and foreign exchange, with a focus on the technology, regulation and market structure affecting institutional trading.

“Prediction markets are moving into a broader financial conversation, making it essential that the people who understand how established markets function are part of the discussion,” said Pierre Lindh, co-founder and managing director of NEXTPredict.“Markets Media has built deep relationships across institutional finance and knows the questions that traders, market makers and exchanges are asking. Bringing that expertise, audience and live coverage to NEXTPredict will strengthen the conversation around how prediction markets develop and where they fit within the wider financial system.”

Trader TV is Markets Media's video platform for interviews and conversations with leaders across institutional trading and financial markets. Its presence at NEXTPredict NYC will create an onsite forum for executives, investors, traders and other industry participants to discuss developments in prediction markets and connect those conversations with Markets Media's broader financial-markets audience.

“Prediction markets are raising important questions about liquidity, market structure, technology and institutional participation, all areas our audience engages with every day,” said David Griffiths, president of Markets Media Group.“NEXTPredict provides an opportunity to bring the experience of established financial markets into a fast-growing category while giving our audience direct access to the people building, funding, regulating and trading these markets. Through Trader TV and our onsite programming, we look forward to examining where the sector is headed and what its growth could mean for the broader financial ecosystem.”

NEXTPredict NYC will bring 2,500 operators, investors, regulators, market makers, founders, suppliers and media to Hudson Yards for two days of discussions, meetings and deal-making. Across five stages, the people building, funding, regulating and trading prediction markets will examine regulation, liquidity, market infrastructure, institutional capital, forecasting applications, product development and the role of media in distributing market signals.

For more information about the NEXTPredict Summit, visit:





ABOUT NEXTPREDICT

NEXTPredict is a media and events platform dedicated exclusively to the global prediction markets industry. Launched by the team behind NEXT.io, NEXTPredict delivers independent news, analysis, and convenings focused on the intersection of forecasting, finance, technology, and public policy. Its flagship event, The World's Prediction Markets Summit, the global B2B prediction markets conference, will take place Oct. 22–23, 2026, at Convene, Hudson Yards in New York City, bringing together founders, executives, investors, and policymakers. As prediction markets continue to move into the mainstream, the summit is designed to explore the future of market-based forecasting, with sessions focused on regulation, liquidity, infrastructure, product development, and capital flows.

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