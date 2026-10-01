Virtuozzo Launches V/Partner Program With Growth Incentives For Channel Partners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New global program expands commercial benefits, enablement, and joint go-to-market support for distributors, resellers, and service providers to build more profitable businesses

Bellevue, Wash., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtuozzo, a leader in infrastructure software for AI and the cloud, today launched V/Partner, a global partner program designed to help distributors, resellers, and service providers build and grow profitable businesses with Virtuozzo. V/Partner is the latest evolution of Virtuozzo's established global partner program, significantly expanding the commercial, enablement, marketing, and support benefits available to partners.

The V/Partner initiative recognizes the different ways partners contribute, from developing new value-added services, expanding Virtuozzo's market reach, and delivering customer success through implementation expertise. As their capabilities and businesses with Virtuozzo grow, partners can access additional commercial, enablement, marketing, and support benefits. Today, Virtuozzo works with over 1,000 partners globally, while its technology powers more than 100,000 companies worldwide.

The program is being launched as customers reassess their virtualization strategies in response to rising infrastructure costs and growing demand for greater control over where workloads run. These changes have created the opportunity for channel and other types of partners to bring customers credible infrastructure alternatives with more attractive economics and greater deployment flexibility.

“Partners are central to how customers evaluate, adopt, and operate new infrastructure,” said Kurt Daniel, Chief Executive Officer at Virtuozzo.“They need technology that responds to clear customer demand and a commercial model that rewards the investment required to build a market around it. Virtuozzo gives partners an efficient infrastructure alternative they can resell, integrate, or use as the foundation for differentiated AI and cloud services. V/Partner supports that opportunity with stronger economics, enablement. and joint investment as the partnership grows.”

V/Partner provides tiered program tracks tailored to distributors, resellers, service providers, and technology partners. Benefits expand as partners develop their capabilities, complete certifications, create customer demand, and grow their Virtuozzo businesses.

Key benefits include:



Commercial rewards: Discounts, rebates, referral fees, and performance incentives based on partner type and level.

Enablement and expertise: V/Partner Academy training, certification, demo licenses, and access to Virtuozzo pre-sales and technical support.

Joint growth: Partner visibility, co-marketing, market development funds, and joint go-to-market support. Innovation access: Roadmap engagement and early access to new functionality at qualifying levels.

Virtuozzo combines compute, storage, networking, orchestration, management, automation, and protection in a unified infrastructure system. Its class-leading efficiency and total cost of ownership (TCO) help partners present a clear cost and operational case to customers, while built-in multi-tenancy enables service providers to support multiple customers without requiring a separate product or license for multi-tenant environments.

Partners can offer Virtuozzo as an alternative for customer-owned private infrastructure or use it to build cloud, managed infrastructure, and AI services. Support for deployment in regional data centers and on-premises environments also helps partners respond to customer requirements for control, data locality, and digital sovereignty.

“The partner that builds value-added services and creates customer success with Virtuozzo should receive meaningful commercial value from that work,” said Roy Wttewaall, Senior Director, Global Partnerships at Virtuozzo.“V/Partner puts that principle into practice through commercial incentives, renewal continuity, and access to our technical and business expertise. Whether a partner distributes Virtuozzo in its region, resells the platform, or builds services on top of it, the program provides a clear path to expand its capabilities and develop a sustainable business with us.”

V/Partner is available globally starting today. Distributors, resellers, and service providers can apply at virtuozzo.com/partners. The Virtuozzo channel team will review each application and work with the applicant to determine the appropriate partner type, level, and commercial route.

About Virtuozzo

Virtuozzo is a leader in infrastructure software for AI and the cloud. The company offers a next-generation OS, orchestration, management, automation, and protection for cloud service providers, SaaS, AI, and the enterprise. Virtuozzo provides mainframe-like efficiency, reliability, versatility, and more while dramatically lowering cost and complexity. More than 100,000 companies worldwide rely on Virtuozzo technology, while over 1,000 partners use it to build and grow successful businesses. For more, please visit .

CONTACT: Joanne Hogue Smart Connections PR for Virtuozzo +1 (410) 658-8246...