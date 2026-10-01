Opensity Solutions Leaders To Share Insights On AI, Operational Transformation And The Future Of Work At Seven Fall Industry Events

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Opensity executives will speak in Copenhagen, New York, Scottsdale, London and Washington, D.C., and Opensity will sponsor WorkSpaces 2026

CHICAGO, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opensity Solutions, the largest tech-enabled managed services provider for corporations, legal, financial and professional services firms, today announced its fall 2026 conference schedule. Across seven major industry events, Opensity leaders will share their perspectives on agentic AI, evolving business models, crisis management and hospitality and workplace experience.

“Professional services firms and corporations don't run in silos, and their operations partner shouldn't either,” says Michelle Deichmeister, CEO of Opensity Solutions.“Opensity supports every part of how our clients operate. That includes end-to-end IT managed services, legal billing, records and information governance, marketing, HR and hospitality services, and we understand how each of those functions affects the others. Our leaders have run these operations inside law firms, financial institutions and global corporations, and the conversations they're leading this fall show that experience in action. Clients come to us because we can see the full operational picture and help them turn it into a real strategic advantage.”

Across these events, one theme runs through Opensity's perspective: technology works best when it's built into how a business truly operates. Opensity partners with clients to put AI and automation to work in their day-to-day operations, going beyond pilots and road maps to deliver real, measurable change. From helping organizations prepare for agentic AI to redesigning back-office functions for new business models, Opensity brings clients both the technology and the operational know-how to make it stick.

Fall 2026 Event Lineup

WorkSpaces 2026 – October 4-6, Santa Barbara, CA (Sponsor)

Opensity will sponsor WorkSpaces, an exclusive retreat that brings together about 250 leaders in corporate real estate and workplace strategy to rethink how the office works. Opensity's hospitality, facilities and on-site services teams shape the daily workplace experience at leading corporations, law firms and financial institutions from the front desk to the mail room to the meeting room. They'll join the conversation on how organizations can turn the workplace into a competitive differentiator: a space that attracts and keeps top talent, impresses clients and reflects the firm's brand from the moment someone walks in.

IBA Annual Conference – October 4-9, Copenhagen

Rob Morris, who leads Opensity's Law Firm Management Services Organization (MSO) practice, will represent Opensity at the International Bar Association's annual meeting which brings together more than 5,000 participants from more than 2,700 law firms, companies, governments and regulatory bodies. Morris, who has held C-suite roles at Clifford Chance, Baker McKenzie and Borden Ladner Gervais, will also join the armchair chat“Consolidation, Separation of Services and Outsourcing – Do They Provide Real Alternatives for Law Firms? What Is an MSO?”

Litera New York Experience Day – October 7, New York

Sue Keno, Vice President of Client Delivery, will take part in Litera's Fall Experience Day exploring how law firms can modernize legacy Litera environments to drive greater value from their technology investments. Drawing from a current client transformation effort, the session will outline a roadmap for transitioning from legacy solutions to a more modern, integrated platform experience focused on creating a unified user experience, strengthening administrative oversight, and improving long-term ROI.

2026 Health Benefits Symposium – October 14, Washington D.C.

Kathleen Pearson, Chief Human Resources Officer, will present“AI as an Employee Benefit: Democratizing Intelligence for Every Worker,” exploring the case for making AI access, literacy and augmentation a core employee benefit for all workers, with practical insights on business impact, equity, implementation and governance. Earlier this year she spoke at SHRM26 on operationalizing generative and agentic AI across the workforce.

2026 Regulatory and Compliance Symposium – November 4, Philadelphia, PA

Sabrina Steinberg, Managing Counsel, will participate in“Governing Intelligence: AI Compliance in a Regulated World,” a panel examining how organizations can establish effective AI governance frameworks while navigating evolving legal, ethical, and operational requirements. The discussion will explore practical approaches to regulatory oversight, accountability, internal controls, and responsible AI adoption. Participants will be eligible to earn CLE credit.

TLTF Summit – November 16-18, Scottsdale, AZ

Rob Morris will speak on“Law Firm 2.0: ABS & MSO From the Inside,” an insider's view of how alternative business structures and MSOs separate the practice of law from the business of law. TLTF is an exclusive gathering of law firm chairs and managing partners, general counsel, investors and founders. Michelle Deichmeister will also be in attendance.

Littler European Executive Employer Conference – November 18, London

Matthew Cates, Chief Legal Officer and Company Secretary, will present“Managing Workplace Crises: Real Stories, Real Lessons,” with practical guidance for handling high-stakes workplace events. The invitation-only conference serves senior in-house counsel and HR, compliance and employee relations leaders. This year's theme is“employment intelligence.”

About Opensity Solutions

Opensity Solutions is the largest tech-enabled managed services provider supporting leading corporations, law firms, financial institutions and professional services firms. Opensity provides integrated operational platforms, automation and advisory services that help clients modernize operating models, reduce cost and accelerate growth. Its capabilities include IT and technology solutions, document processing and administrative support, marketing and communications, billing and AP/AR services, records and information governance, workflow automation, consulting and hospitality and facilities services. For more information, visit opensitysolutions.com.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for Opensity

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