Merrell And Sundance Collab Announce Three-Year Global Storytelling Program And 2027 Sundance Film Festival Partnership

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Partnership Will Support Filmmakers Worldwide Through Original Short Films Inspired by Merrell's“It Starts Outside” Global Brand Platform

ROCKFORD, MI, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merrell, the global leader in outdoor footwear, and Sundance Collab, the Sundance Institute's digital learning platform for filmmakers worldwide, today announced a three-year global storytelling partnership, bringing Merrell's global brand platform, It Starts Outside, to life through original social-first films created by filmmakers around the world.

“Sundance Collab is a perfect partner for It Starts Outside because it brings together world-class filmmakers from different backgrounds, each with a distinct way of telling stories,” said Richard McLeod, Chief Marketing Officer at Merrell.“When we introduced It Starts Outside earlier this year, we shared our belief that even the simplest moments outdoors can spark something meaningful. Through this partnership, filmmakers from around the world will bring that belief to life through human interest stories that show what the outside can unlock in us, how it connects us and the many ways it can shape our lives.”







Merrell and Sundance Collab Embark on Three-Year Creative Storytelling Program

Merrell and Sundance Collab first came together in June 2026 to launch the Merrell Brand-Supported Storytelling Program (It Starts Outside), inviting filmmakers from around the world to submit original concepts inspired by the transformative power of stepping outside.

More than 1,200 filmmakers from 90 countries submitted proposals. Applications were reviewed by a committee of Merrell executives, athletes, creatives and film experts, with six filmmakers ultimately selected to bring their ideas to life.

Each selected filmmaker will receive $20,000 in support from Merrell to produce an original 60- to 90-second social-first film, alongside mentorship, education, guidance and feedback throughout a three-month production program with Sundance Collab.

“At Sundance Collab, our mission is to champion independent storytellers from every corner of the globe, and this partnership with Merrell bridges a vital space for emerging artists. This initiative offers filmmakers a rare opportunity to not only learn the fundamentals of brand-supported storytelling and discover new career pathways as directors, but to actually receive the funding and mentorship needed to make and release their films with the support of a world-class brand like Merrell,” said Patty West, Director, Sundance Collab.“Sundance Institute has always loved supporting storytellers as they unpack the power, connection, and personal transformation that comes with stepping outside, and we look forward to watching this global cohort thrive.”

The six filmmakers selected for the inaugural program are Sharon Liese, Ciril Jazbec, Jean Luke Miraflore, Laura Basil Duncan, Gabriella Canal and Quinne Larsen.

Their films will explore the meaning of It Starts Outside through distinctly personal perspectives, demonstrating that there is no single definition of the outside, or of what it can unlock, from connection and creativity to personal transformation.

Merrell Partners with the 2027 Sundance Film Festival

As part of the partnership, the program will culminate at the 2027 Sundance Film Festival, where these six filmmakers will join Merrell for a live panel exploring the intersection of film and the outdoors, and the role both can play in inspiring connection, creativity and personal growth.

The Festival will also mark Merrell's debut as the Official Footwear Partner of the 2027 Sundance Film Festival, extending the relationship beyond the storytelling program and into one of the world's most influential communities of independent storytellers and creators.

Together, the three-year partnership reflects Merrell's ambition to broaden the conversation around the outdoors and create space for new voices, perspectives and stories, reinforcing the belief at the heart of It Starts Outside: sometimes the first step outside can be the start of something much bigger.

To learn more about Merrell's partnership with Sundance Collab, visit merrell.com/it-starts-outside

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ABOUT MERRELL: Merrell exists to share the simple power of being outside and is committed to building an inclusive and more sustainable environment for future generations to enjoy. As the global leader in outdoor active footwear with the Moab hiking boot and Jungle Moc, Merrell is focused on merging performance, styling, and comfort to empower all people to explore the outdoors confidently. The brand was named Footwear News' 2022 Brand of the Year for promoting a more diverse vision of the outdoors. Visit Merrell.com or follow us on social @Merrell. Merrell is a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW ), one of the world's leading marketers and licensors of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children's, and uniform footwear and apparel.

ABOUT SUNDANCE INSTITUTE:

As a champion and curator of independent stories, the nonprofit Sundance Institute provides and preserves the space for artists across storytelling media to create and thrive. Founded in 1981 by Robert Redford, the Institute's signature labs, granting, and mentorship programs, dedicated to developing new work, take place throughout the year in the U.S. and internationally. Sundance Collab, a digital community platform, brings a global cohort of working artists together to learn from Sundance Institute advisors and connect with each other in a creative space, developing and sharing works in progress. The Sundance Film Festival and other public programs connect audiences and artists to ignite new ideas, discover original voices, and build a community dedicated to independent storytelling. Through the Sundance Institute artist programs, we have supported such projects as Beasts of the Southern Wild, Fruitvale Station, The Big Sick, Bottle Rocket, Boys Don't Cry, Boys State, Call Me by Your Name, Clemency, CODA, Dìdi (弟弟), Drunktown's Finest, The Farewell, Fire of Love, Flee, Fruitvale Station, Half Nelson, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Hereditary, The Infiltrators, The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Little Woods, Love & Basketball, Me and You and Everyone We Know, Mudbound, Nanny, One Child Nation, Pariah, Raising Victor Vargas, RBG, Requiem for a Dream, Reservoir Dogs, Sin Nombre, Sorry to Bother You, Strong Island, Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), Swiss Army Man, A Thousand and One, Top of the Lake, Won't You Be My Neighbor?, and Zola. Through year-round artist programs, the Institute also nurtured the early careers of such artists as Paul Thomas Anderson, Gregg Araki, Darren Aronofsky, Lisa Cholodenko, Nia DaCosta, Ryan Coogler, The Daniels, Robert Eggers, Rick Famuyiwa, David Gordon Green, Sterlin Harjo, Marielle Heller, Miranda July, Nikyatu Jusu, James Mangold, John Cameron Mitchell, Kimberly Peirce, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Boots Riley, A.V. Rockwell, Ira Sachs, Walter Salles, Quentin Tarantino, Erica Tremblay, Taika Waititi, Lulu Wang, and Chloé Zhao. Support Sundance Institute in our commitment to uplifting bold artists and powerful storytelling globally by making a donation at sundance.org/donate. Join Sundance Institute on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, X, and Bluesky.

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