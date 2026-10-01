Transperfect Acquires Synterex To Expand Medical Writing Expertise And AI-Enabled Regulatory Solutions



Synterex specializes in clinical and regulatory writing and development solutions for the biotech and pharmaceutical industries.

Synterex's AgileWriter.ai® software supports AI-assisted authoring, review, and content management to accelerate document workflows and reduce manual effort. The combined offering delivers a single integrated workflow, reducing handoffs and providing greater traceability across the content lifecycle.



NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business, today announced it has acquired Synterex, a Dedham, Massachusetts-based disability-owned and woman-owned consulting firm that provides clinical and regulatory writing, development, and technology-enabled solutions for the biotech and pharmaceutical industries. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Synterex combines clinical and regulatory writing expertise with AgileWriter, an AI-assisted authoring platform designed to accelerate the development of regulated content. The company's approach helps reduce manual effort while maintaining the governance, traceability, and human oversight required for regulated environments.

The acquisition enables an integrated workflow for regulated content from authoring through submission. The combined offering expands TransPerfect's existing medical writing capabilities across document types and therapeutic areas while reducing handoffs across the content lifecycle. It also helps organizations adopt AI-assisted medical writing without sacrificing the safeguards regulated environments demand.

“From our first conversations with TransPerfect, it was clear that we shared a vision for the future of medical writing,” said Synterex Founder and President Jeanette Towles.“Synterex was built on the belief that deep scientific expertise, agile ways of working, and responsible technology can improve how clinical and regulatory content is developed. Combining Synterex's expertise and technology with TransPerfect's global infrastructure and client relationships gives us an opportunity to advance that work while continuing to put quality, human judgment, and the needs of our clients and patients at the center of our next chapter.”

Synterex will operate as a division of TransPerfect Life Sciences. Towles and the Synterex team will remain with the company following the acquisition.

TransPerfect President and Co-CEO Phil Shawe commented,“Jeanette and the Synterex team have built an outstanding technology and business. We're excited to join forces and bring combined capabilities to customers.”

Synterex was advised on the transaction by Silverwood Partners and Mintz. TransPerfect was advised by DLA Piper LLP.

For more company news and announcements, visit the TransPerfect News & Press Center at .

About Synterex

Synterex is a disability-owned, woman-owned clinical and regulatory consulting firm specializing in agile-based project management methodology, automation, and AI-driven technologies. Delivering quality regulatory documentation requires navigating an evolving landscape influenced by regulators, research committees, healthcare professionals, and-most importantly-the scientific method itself. Synterex brings decades of scientific, medical writing, and operational experience together with cutting-edge automation and NLP technology to challenge inefficiencies, preserve compliance, and accelerate submissions. For more information, visit .

About TransPerfect Life Sciences

TransPerfect Life Sciences specializes in supporting the global development and commercialization of drugs, treatments, and devices designed to improve and save lives. Our comprehensive solutions include clinical trial management technology and services (TMF services, eTMF, CTMS, regulated content management, etc.), pharmacovigilance and safety solutions, translation and language services, and call center support. With offices in over 150 cities worldwide, TransPerfect Life Sciences is the ideal partner to simplify your path from lab to launch by driving quality, mitigating compliance risk, and enhancing patient engagement. For more information, please visit our website at .

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business. From offices in over 150 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at .