Fingermotion And Blueflare Sign Binding Agreement To Acquire 20-Acre Site In Hanna, Alberta, Establishing Hanna Campus #1 For AI Inference Compute

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Owned land with a pathway to grid and behind-the-meter natural gas power expands FingerMotion's Alberta AI infrastructure footprint

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FingerMotion, Inc. (Nasdaq: FNGR) ("FingerMotion" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into a binding Agreement of Purchase and Sale, together with BlueFlare Group Holdings Inc. ("BlueFlare"), to acquire approximately 20.2 acres of land at 409 Pioneer Trail S. in the Town of Hanna, Alberta. The site will be developed as Hanna Campus #1, an AI inference compute campus powered by a combination of local grid supply and behind-the-meter natural gas generation.

The agreement was fully executed on September 30, 2026. Hanna Campus #1 is in addition to the 99 MW Alberta development program the Company announced on September 10, 2026.

Transaction Highlights



Binding agreement: executed September 30, 2026 by the seller, BlueFlare and FingerMotion, with FingerMotion and BlueFlare as covenantors.

Site: approximately 20.2 acres (8.18 hectares) within the Town of Hanna, in east-central Alberta.

Dedicated project company: title will be held by Hanna Campus #1 Inc., a single-purpose Alberta corporation, consistent with the one-site, one-project-company structure used across the Alberta program. Conditions and timing: a 60-day due diligence period covering title, environmental condition, zoning and permits for industrial, energy and data infrastructure use, utilities and access, and financing. Closing is scheduled 30 days after conditions are waived.

Planned Development

Hanna Campus #1 is planned for AI inference compute. The design contemplates [3] MW of local grid supply and [3] MW of behind-the-meter natural gas generation, for a contemplated capacity of [6] MW.

BlueFlare will design, build and operate the site's power and infrastructure. Development permit applications are planned during the due diligence period, with construction to follow closing and permit approval.

Why Hanna

Access to power, not construction, is the binding constraint on new AI capacity. Hanna Campus #1 combines owned land, nearby grid infrastructure and the ability to add on-site generation, giving the Company a shorter path to energized capacity than a grid-only site.

Owning the land outright gives the Company long-term control of the site and its expansion. The Company intends to continue securing sites across Alberta as client demand for powered capacity requires.

Built to Fit the Community

Hanna Campus #1 is a small-scale site, not a hyperscale data center. Its contemplated capacity of [6] MW is a fraction of the hundreds of megawatts common at hyperscale campuses, and the facility is planned as a low-profile, warehouse-style building on an existing 20-acre parcel within the town.

The aim is for the campus to fit into Hanna, not stand out. BlueFlare hires locally first, will work with the Town through the municipal development permit process, and will staff the site around the clock as a responsible neighbor.

Management Commentary

"Speed to power is what separates AI infrastructure platforms today, and Hanna Campus #1 moves us from pipeline to property," said Jolie Kahn, Chief Executive Officer of FingerMotion. "We are securing land we control, with grid access on the doorstep and a partner that builds and runs its own generation. This site sits alongside our 99 MW Alberta program and strengthens our position as a developer of powered capacity for AI workloads."

"BlueFlare was built on three values: People, Communities and Innovation, and in that order. Alberta's communities raised many of the people on our team, and Hanna is one of the places that has given this province so much to be proud of. This campus is our first step in giving back," said Landon Ruszkowski, Chief Executive Officer of BlueFlare. "We hire locally first, we build to fit the community rather than stand out in it, and we measure success by what stays in Hanna long after construction ends. Working alongside the Town of Hanna, we intend to help build Alberta back, stronger than before."

About FingerMotion, Inc.

FingerMotion, Inc. (Nasdaq: FNGR) is a technology company that, in addition to its historical mobile data and telecommunications platforms, is developing a North American behind-the-meter power and compute program in Alberta. Additional information is available at .

About BlueFlare Group Holdings Inc.

BlueFlare Group Holdings Inc. is an oil and gas optimization, behind-the-meter power generation and EPC business specializing in the construction of modular data halls for AI and high-performance computing. BlueFlare self-performs design, procurement, construction and commissioning on its programs, and operates each site as its own microgrid with staff on site around the clock. BlueFlare is headquartered at Suite 700, 444 – 7th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta. For more information, contact ....

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the completion of the acquisition, satisfaction of closing conditions, planned power capacity, permitting, construction timing, and future site acquisitions. Words such as "plans," "intends," "expects," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the outcome of due diligence, the availability of financing, utility interconnection and permitting approvals, equipment availability, market demand for AI compute, and the other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

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