Definitive Healthcare Joins The Network Advertising Initiative To Strengthen Data Privacy Compliance In Healthcare Marketing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Alongside other industry leaders, Definitive Healthcare demonstrates commitment to the highest standard of health data safety

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Definitive Healthcare (Nasdaq: DH), a provider of healthcare data and analytics, today announced that it has joined the Network Advertising Initiative (NAI). Membership in the NAI underscores Definitive Healthcare's commitment to responsible data stewardship and rigorous privacy standards for sensitive healthcare data. Definitive Healthcare now provides its advertising customers with added assurance of its commitment to compliance with federal and state data protection requirements.

“Privacy is paramount when it comes to health data. Joining the NAI reconfirms that Definitive Healthcare, above all else, works to protect this type of data every single day,” said Sally Slarke, Senior Vice President of Commercial and Digital at Definitive Healthcare.“The stakes are high for companies looking to connect the right healthcare services with the right audiences. Even unintentional missteps or small compliance gaps can expose organizations to fines or significant legal risk. Acceptance into the NAI reinforces what we at Definitive Healthcare have known for years: our commercial healthcare data privacy standards adhere to the highest in the industry.”

Federal regulations as well as some state privacy laws protect individuals by shielding identifiable healthcare data from uses outside of healthcare-specific activities. Digital advertisers must navigate these privacy laws while still reaching highly valued audiences, such as healthcare consumers and providers. Definitive Healthcare's membership in the NAI helps ensure its customers, including providers, pharmaceutical companies, and healthcare advertising agencies, that the data they maintain is at the highest level of privacy throughout the industry.

“Companies managing commercial healthcare data face a complex and continually evolving patchwork of legal and regulatory challenges. Definitive Healthcare's NAI membership reflects its dedication to responsibly handle this data while prioritizing privacy,” said David LeDuc, Vice President of Public Policy at the NAI.“We look forward to collaborating with Definitive Healthcare to help guide their policies and data governance as it relates to consumer data used for health-related advertising, continually seeking to balance the beneficial outcomes of digital health advertising, while minimizing privacy risks.”

“We're thrilled to join the NAI, further reinforcing our commitment to responsible data stewardship,” said Don Lee, Head of Digital Sales at Definitive Healthcare.“I'm especially excited to bring this additional layer of reassurance to customers who rely on our consumer data and solutions like Digital Audiences to fulfill the critical mission of connecting the right care with the right people in a compliant and responsible way.”

As a member of the NAI, Definitive Healthcare will be able to join industry leaders in supporting healthcare data safety. Earlier this year, NAI unveiled a framework to help businesses easily identify what is or isn't sensitive healthcare data.

About Definitive Healthcare:

Definitive Healthcare is a data and analytics company focused on the business side of healthcare. The healthcare market is complex - our data makes it clearer. We cut through the noise to deliver the insights you need to make smarter, faster, more strategic decisions. Because when you succeed, healthcare gets better for everyone.

About the NAI:

Founded in 2000, the NAI is the leading self-regulatory association dedicated to responsible data collection and use for digital advertising. The NAI works closely with its members, leading advertisers and publishers, and other key stakeholders to promote policies and voluntary practices for responsible data-driven advertising across digital media. The NAI is a champion of strong industry self-regulation and co-regulation, whereby industry efforts can play a complementary role to maximize industry compliance and reduce the burden on enforcement. To learn more, visit thenai.org.

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Bethany Swackhamer

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