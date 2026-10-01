Weave Community Capital Fund Announces $7.5 Million First Close

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partners drive a structural shift toward community-directed social impact investing

TRADITIONAL TERRITORIES OF THE ANISHINAABEG PEOPLE, TORONTO (T'KARONTO), Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weave Community Capital Fund LP today announced the successful first close of its fund at $7.5 million CAD, raised from more than 15 investors. The close marks a significant milestone in the Fund's mission to democratize social impact investing.

"Our partners in this first close have gone far beyond a financial contribution to a social impact fund," said Omar Mawji, fund manager of Weave Community Capital Fund. "They are catalyzing a structural shift in the democratization of social impact - one that is directed, developed, and delivered by communities, and for communities."

The first close included a lead investment by Realize Fund I and includes commitments from the Trottier Family Foundation, Heart Lake Committed Capital, Definity Foundation, The Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph in Canada, James A. Burton & Family Foundation, Dragonfly Venture Holdings, Genus Capital Management, Laidlaw Foundation and Avanti Foundation

Building a community investment market

Weave was created to provide capital to community bond issuers: charities, non-profits, and co-operatives financing local, high-impact projects. The Fund was launched by the team behind Tapestry Community Capital, a national organization supporting issuers of community bonds.

"At Tapestry, we saw a clear gap in the market: organizations with large amounts of capital to deploy, the kind that could accelerate community bonds at the projects they finance, were often left on the sidelines because their investment size didn't fit most individual community bond offerings," said Ryan Collins-Swartz, co-executive director of Tapestry Community Capital. "Weave was built to close that gap.”

Community bonds are a financing tool used by charities, non-profits, and co-operatives to raise capital directly from investors - including everyday Canadians - to fund projects such as affordable housing, clean energy, and social services. In exchange, investors receive a fixed return over time, allowing them to support local, high-impact initiatives while earning back their investment.

By pooling capital at the fund level and investing up to 25 percent of the issuer's raise target, Weave helps community organizations reach their goals faster and allows institutional investors to participate in the community bond market alongside everyday community investors, rather than crowding them out of individual campaigns.

"Through Realize Fund I, we're proud to support Weave Community Capital Fund as it reaches its first close,” said Lars Boggild, portfolio manager, Realize Fund I, Realize Capital Partners.“Weave provides a unique vehicle to support community bonds, one of the fastest-growing tools in social finance, and to help non-profits, charities and other community organizations access the capital they need to grow. Community bonds let Canadians invest directly in causes they care about, and we see real potential for this approach to expand as organizations look for financing beyond traditional grants and loans. We're excited to play a lead role in helping this important fund launch and in strengthening the social finance sector while enabling deep community impact."

“Nonprofits and co-ops across Canada are building the affordable housing, community spaces and local services their neighbourhoods rely on, yet financing remains a persistent barrier,” said Karel Mayrand, chief executive officer of the Trottier Family Foundation.“By pooling community bonds into a single, professionally managed fund, Weave makes it possible for larger investors to support this work at scale. We're proud to take part in its first round.”

“At Definity Foundation, we've known for a long time that investing in community-led solutions can generate a return while also having a positive social impact,” said Wayne Miranda, chief investment and program officer for Definity Foundation.“It's great to see Weave enabling more routes for more organizations to participate alongside community members. We see these opportunities as largely-secured investments with big ambitions – from affordable housing to social programming. These investments put capital to work while also reducing long-term – and costly – challenges for communities.”

Deploying capital across the country

Capital from the first close will be directed toward exploring investment opportunities in more than 10 projects across New Brunswick, Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia, with a focus on supportive housing, affordable housing, renewable energy, and community real estate.

Momentum toward a second close

Building on this milestone, first close investors have already committed more than $3 million toward the Fund's second close, expected in Winter 2026. The Fund is targeting a total of $10 million for the second close.

About Weave Community Capital Fund

Weave Community Capital Fund LP is a national fund investing in issuers of community bonds, financing projects in affordable housing, clean energy, social services, and other community priorities. The Fund gives institutional and accredited investors access to Canada's first diversified portfolio of capital provided to community bond issuers: charities, non-profits, and co-operatives raising capital for local, impactful projects. Weave is an initiative of Tapestry Community Capital, a national non-profit that supports charities, non-profits, and co-operatives in raising and managing community bonds across Canada. Learn more at weavefund.ca.

This press release is not, and under no circumstance is to be construed as an offering memorandum, an advertisement or a public offering of any securities described herein. Under no circumstances is this press release is to be construed as an offer to sell securities or the provision of advice in relation to any securities. Any offer or sale of any securities described in this press release will be made pursuant to through definitive legal documentation, which may differ from the information provided in this press release. No Canadian securities regulatory authority has reviewed or in any way passed upon the information contained in this press release or the merits of any securities described in this press release, and any representation to the contrary is an offence. The Fund is not subject to the same or similar regulatory requirements as mutual funds or other more regulated collective investment vehicles.

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking Information in this press release include, without limitation, the size of the Fund, the investment from Realize Capital Partners, statements regarding the launch of the Fund, including the date of the first or any subsequent closings and the Fund's ability to identify opportunities for investment by the Fund. With respect to the forward-looking information contained in this press release, the Fund has made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things, the availability of community bond and community loan opportunities for investment. While the Fund considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, market and social uncertainties and contingencies. All forward-looking information herein are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Fund disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

The information herein is subject to change without notice, and while it is believed to be accurate as of the date presented, no representations or warranties are made regarding its completeness or accuracy.

CONTACT: Media contacts: Kylie Adair Marketing and Communications Lead, Tapestry Community Capital... 367-330-6157 Omar Mawji Fund Manager, Weave Community Capital Fund...